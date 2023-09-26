Lakeshore Public Media prepares for new era of broadcast and debates

Lakeshore Public Media recently completed the installation of a new High Definition television antenna that will ensure a stronger and more reliable Lakeshore PBS broadcast for viewers across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. This new antenna is designed to meet the latest over-the-air broadcast standard – ATSC 3.0 – and will also add substantial vertical polarization to improve indoor reception of both 1.0 and 3.0 broadcast services.

“Now that the WYIN TV antenna project is complete, it is time to re-scan your TVs for great over the air reception. An engineer once told me that most TV issues can be solved by the practice of ‘re-scanning early and often.’ With this new scan you will get the best signal to your TV set from Lakeshore Public Media,” Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, said. “Thank you for everyone bearing with us as we made the jump to this ATSC3.0 antenna. This will be an investment in our community that will help our viewers receive a stronger signal and spread the news, entertainment, and educational resources Northwest Indiana has come to rely on, for years to come.”

These upgrades reflect Lakeshore Public Media’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technology in order to provide its audiences with the highest quality public broadcasting. Earlier this year, the Northwest Indiana-based station installed a new radio antenna that enhanced and expanded its over-the-air broadcast on 89.1FM.

Lakeshore also conducted a major overhaul of its website over the summer, and continues to expand into digital streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu Live, TuneIn, Apple Music and more. The station plans to announce the development of a Lakeshore Public Media app available on mobile devices and Amazon Fire Tablets later this fall.

“It’s truly an exciting time for Lakeshore staff who have been working so hard to make this new antenna a reality,” Carl Kurek, Lakeshore’s Vice President of Development, said. “We have made sure our broadcast is available on the growing number of digital platforms like YouTube TV and Hulu Live, but it is equally important that we also continue to improve the accessibility to over-the-air viewers across the Region including those who will now be able to discover the Lakeshore PBS broadcast in their channel line-up for the first time.”

Lakeshore Public Media to Broadcast NWI Mayoral Debates

In partnership with local League of Women Voters (LWV) groups, Lakeshore Public Media will provide essential support and coverage of mayoral debates in Hobart, Portage, and Valparaiso. This initiative precedes Lakeshore’s highly anticipated election night coverage, scheduled for November 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. CT.

The Hobart mayoral debate is set for Monday, September 25, at 6 p.m. and will be hosted at the First Unitarian Church of Hobart, located at 497 Main St. in Hobart. Doors open to the public at 5:30 p.m. Josh Huddleston (D) and Teddian Jackson (I) will be debating. The audio broadcast of the debate will be aired on Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast – 89.1 FM – on Tuesday, September 26, at 7 p.m. CT.

The Valparaiso mayoral debate is scheduled for Monday, October 9, at 7 p.m. and will take place at the Memorial Opera House located at 104 Indiana Ave, Valparaiso, Ind. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Debaters include Hannah Trueblood (D) and Jon Costas (R). The audio broadcast of the debate will be aired on Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast – 89.1 FM – on Tuesday, October 10, at 7 p.m. CT.

The Portage mayoral debate is set for Tuesday, October 17, at 6:30 p.m. in Oakwood Hall at Woodland Park located at 2100 Willowcreek Road in Portage. D Mayoral candidates are Sue Lynch (D), Austin Bonta (R), Michael Cooper (Green Party). The audio broadcast of the debate will be aired on Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast – 89.1 FM – on Wednesday, October 18, at 7 p.m. CT.

Lakeshore’s Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom Maloney, will serve as the moderator for each of the three debates. Citizens can actively participate by submitting questions for the candidates to be asked during the debate via email at [email protected] or by visiting LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Debates.

The debates are open to the public. No political apparel, pins or signs are permitted inside the venues of the debates. For those unable to attend in person, live or recorded video coverage of each event will be accessible via Lakeshore Public Media’s Facebook page and website, lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

Maloney emphasized the significance of these debates, stating, “Debates are oftentimes a citizen’s only chance to see and hear from candidates before they’re elected to office. These opportunities, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, allow for clear and open communication between candidates and constituents. We’re proud of the nearly decade’s worth of work that we’ve done in bringing local debates to the Northwest Indiana communities that we serve.”

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership in the League is open to people 16 years and older, of all gender identities. With over 100 years of experience, the League is one of America’s oldest and most trusted civic nonprofit organizations.

Lakeshore Public Media extends its gratitude to the community for their continued support, as well as foundations and organizations that have been longtime supporters of the station’s mission such as the John W. Anderson Foundation, Legacy Foundation, Strack & Van Til, Purdue University Northwest and NIPSCO.

Lakeshore Public Media is a leading nonprofit public media station serving the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland communities. With a mission to enrich lives and engage minds by providing trusted, relevant content through television, radio, and digital platforms, Lakeshore Public Media is committed to delivering high-quality programming that informs, inspires