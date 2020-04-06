Lakeshore Public Media Offers Community Information on COVID 19

On March 20, 2020, Lakeshore Public Media announced it is focusing its media resources and messaging to educate and inform viewers and listeners in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“There is no telling how long this crisis will continue, but we will be there to inform listeners and viewers with reliable, trustworthy, and fact-based news and resources,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “We are sharing information and programming on-line and on-air that offers local, state-wide and national perspectives.”

Lakeshore PBS has started airing the Coronavirus Updates regarding COVID-19 produced by The Health Channel and South Florida PBS. These one minute interstitials educate viewers on a variety of factors related to the outbreak, such as ‘Talking to Children’, ‘Cleaning Away the Coronavirus’ and ‘What is Social Distancing’.

The public broadcaster also aired. Confronting Coronavirus: A PBS Newshour Special. The program shed light on what health precautions everyone should take, as well as the pandemic’s economic impact. The special featured interviews with officials, dispatches on the crisis from around the world, plus curated questions from viewers across the United States

In partnership with the Indiana Broadcasters Association, Lakeshore Public Radio is airing COVID-19 radio reports during the midday and evenings as they become available. The radio station has been airing special programming in partnership with American Public Media, including two live one-hour call-in shows this past week.

There’s also a landing page for information that the digital team at Lakeshore Public Media has gathered by its staff and partners, including IPB News, NPR, the Associated Press, the CDC and the state of Indiana and Illinois. The information is available online at lakeshorepbs.org/covid19.

The offices are closed to the public until further notice, but the station will still be available to viewers and members by phone at 219-756-5656 and through its website at lakeshorepublicmedia.org. Lakeshore will continue to monitor the situation and will follow guidance from public health officials and government agencies, so the station can continue to support people as needed.

“We’re all working together to maintain the level of service you’ve come to expect from us. Trust that we’re doing our best,” Muhammad said. “We expect to remain open, keeping some people working remotely with a few people in the main office for the duration of this challenging time. We’ll adapt as necessary to keep running as-close-to-usual as possible.”

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore Public Media provides quality local and original programming that educates, enlightens, and informs. Lakeshore Public Media chooses the best of NPR and PBS and other public media providers, broadcasting to millions of homes throughout Northwest Indiana, Chicago and its surrounding suburbs. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1fm. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network (HD Channel 6320), AT&T U-verse (HD Channel 1056) and DirecTV on 56.