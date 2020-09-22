Lakeshore Public Media nominated for two Spectrum Awards

The Indiana Broadcasters Association announced the finalists for their 2020 Spectrum Awards on Monday, and Lakeshore Public Media was nominated for two awards for local impact for markets outside Indianapolis.

The 33rd Annual Spectrum Awards recognizes broadcast excellence for outstanding achievement in broadcasting by Indiana radio and television stations. The competition is open to all FCC licensed Indiana Broadcasters Association (IBA) member radio and television stations in Indiana.

“I take unmitigated pride in Lakeshore Public Media’s local impact and community involvement and am humbled that it has been recognized by the Indiana Broadcasters Association,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media.

Lakeshore Public Radio was nominated for “Quarantining in Crown Point” in the Local Impact Reporting category for markets outside of Indianapolis. The report followed one woman’s struggles with the uncertainties of the early COVID 19 world after testing negative for several illnesses. Others nominated in the category include commercial stations WBPE of Lafayette and WYMR of Culver.

“In my conversation with Mrs. Wilson, she brought to life being sick during the early stages of the pandemic. She was looking for answers, and our conversation brought out some of the early issues with testing for the Coronavirus,” said Tom Maloney, Vice President of Radio Operations for Lakeshore Public Media. “Conversations like these make public radio what it is today – in depth and invaluable to the communities we serve.”

Lakeshore PBS was nominated in the Local Community Involvement for its program “Race and Justice: Here and Now.” The one-hour live special engaged in a live conversation with community leaders, political figures and law enforcement through Zoom to discuss recent events related to the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Hosted by Michael Puente, Northwest Indiana bureau reporter for WBEZ and host of Off Mic on Lakeshore Public Radio, the live event took place on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 and aired live on Lakeshore PBS, Lakeshore Public Radio, and the station’s Facebook page. The community was encouraged to ask questions for the group through social media.

“We wanted to share multiple points of view on these topics to start an open and honest conversation,” said Matt Franklin, the program’s producer and Vice President of TV Operations for Lakeshore Public Media. “Even during a pandemic, we felt it was important to have these conversations in a timely manner, to prevent incidents that had happened nationally from happening here in Northwest Indiana.”

Guests participating through Zoom included State Senator Lonnie Randolph, (D) East Chicago; Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, President and CEO, Urban League of Northwest Indiana, Inc.; Lorell Kilpatrick, Organizer of Black Lives Matter NWI – Gary; Frank Mrvan, 1st Congressional District Democratic Nominee; Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr., Senior Pastor of Trinity UCC-Gary and former Lake County Sheriff Roy Dominguez.

This is the second Local Community Involvement nomination for Lakeshore PBS in four years. It won the statewide award in 2017 for the station’s efforts to foster community conversations about race and community policing across NW Indiana through a series of televised town halls titled “Race, Justice, Community and Policing.”

Others nominated in the category include commercial stations WBND of South Bend for their efforts to feed hungry families during the Coronavirus pandemic and WEHT of Evansville for its Easter Seals telethon.

The Indiana Broadcasters Association is an alliance of more than 270 member radio and television broadcasters, united to serve their audiences throughout the Hoosier state. The IBA will announce the 2020 Spectrum Award winners during a special program on Thursday, October 22nd.

“For our fellow Indiana Broadcasters to nominate us for this work is a great honor for our station and the teams that worked so hard to make these events happen during these challenging times,” Muhammad stated. “It validates our commitment and our efforts to serve our audience and to provide opportunities to have real impact in our communities.”

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56 and online at lakeshorepbs.org. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.