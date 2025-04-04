LaKenya White is Chief of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability 

La Kenya White

After the head of Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) resigned last month amid questions, Mayor Brandon Johnson appointed a replacement to lead the agency that investigates allegations of police misconduct on March 27.

The mayor named COPA veteran LaKenya White to the position. A Chicago native, White has worked in various investigative and police accountability roles in Chicago for the past 25 years.

“It is an honor to be appointed Interim Chief Administrator,” said White in a statement. “COPA is a great agency and a national leader in the field of police oversight. My goal is to build on the agency’s successful work, further strengthening the positive strides we have made while fostering stronger connections between the community and the Chicago Police Department.”

Mayor Johnson said in a statement White’s “years of dedicated service to the City of Chicago, and specifically to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and police oversight, make her an exceptional choice for acting interim Chief Administrator.”

He added, “Her experience speaks for itself in her ability to respond decisively under pressure. White’s institutional knowledge is critical to ensuring a smooth transition. With this appointment, we look forward to continuing COPA’s important work to advance fair, timely and effective accountability within our police department.”

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA) is leading the nationwide search for the permanent COPA chief administrator.

According to the mayor’s office, White has worked at COPA since its inception in 2017, rising from Major Case Specialist to most recently serving as the Director of Investigations for Intake.

White began her career in police oversight in 2000 as an Intake Aide in the Office of Professional Standards. In 2007, she joined the newly established Independent Police Review Authority as an Investigator, later serving as a Shooting Specialist handling officer-involved shootings. She transitioned to COPA in 2017, supporting the organization as a Major Case Specialist. White became a Supervising Investigator in 2021, and in 2023, she was named Director of Investigations, overseeing the Intake Unit and making jurisdictional decisions on all incoming complaints.

White holds a bachelor’s degree in minal justice from Chicago State University and a master’s in business administration from St. Xavier University with a focus on fraudulent investigations.

White replaces Andrea Kersten, who resigned last month after speaking on high-profile police misconduct cases, including an investigation into a police officer impregnating a migrant teenager. Regarding the March 2024 fatal shooting of Dexter Reed, Kersten questioned how officers saw through tinted windows that Reed was driving without wearing a seat belt, supposedly the reason for the police stop.

Kersten announced her resignation from COPA on February 13 after serving as chief administrator for three years.

Kersten recommended suspension for slain Officer Ella French for her role in the wrongful raid in February 2019 of social worker Anjanette Young’s home, which sparked a furor among Chicago City Council members considering whether to accept Kersten’s appointment as executive director of COPA.