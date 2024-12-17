Lake Township Taxpayers encouraged to appeal their property value assessments before the December 20th deadline

Taxpayers Across Lake Township, Located in Southwest Chicago, Have Until December 20th to Appeal and Potentially Lower Their Future Property Tax Bills

Homeowners in Lake Township have until December 20th to appeal their property’s assessed value to the Cook County Board of Review. Submitting an appeal with the Board of Review is a free service and can potentially lower your future property tax bills. Last year, approximately 62% of homeowners who filed directly to the Board of Review had their property tax bill reduced.

“With Lake Township single family homes’ estimated market values growing by 18% according to the Cook County Assessor’s Office, we need to support residents who are struggling with the resulting property tax bills,” said Board of Review Commissioner Cardenas. “One way you could potentially save money on your future property tax bills is to appeal your property’s assessed value to our offices. Filing an appeal is a free service that cannot increase your property tax bill, regardless of the appeal’s outcome.”

While Cook County’s property taxes have by increased 4% in tax year 2023 according to the Cook County Treasurer’s Office, multiple Lake Township communities incurred higher increases:

Community Property Type Total Tax Change (2022 –2023) Archer Heights Residential 3.26% Ashburn Residential 3.25% Auburn-Greshham Residential 3.44% Beverly Residential 2.17% Brighton Park Residential 3.17% Chatham Residential 3.26% Chicago Lawn Residential 3.08% Clearing Residential 3.39% Englewood Residential 3.47% Fuller Park Residential 6.56% Gage Park Residential 3.24% Garfield Ridge Residential 3.38% Morgan Park Residential 2.34% Mount Greenwood Residential 2.05% New City Residential 3.86% Roseland Residential 3.79% Washington Heights Residential 3.90% West Elsdon Residential 3.41% West Englewood Residential 4.32% West Lawn Residential 3.20% West Pullman Residential 4.79%

Taxpayers can visit cookcountyboardofreview.com or call the Cook County Board of Review at (312) 603-5542 to learn more about the appeal process and have questions addressed by staff.