The Crusader Newspaper Group
Lake Township Is Now Open for All Taxpayers to Appeal Their Property Assessments with the Cook County Board of Review Through December 20th

Cook County Board of Review Commissioner George Cardenas Encourages Taxpayers in the Township to File Appeals and Potentially Lower Their Property Tax Bills

All taxpayers in Lake Township, located in Southwest Chicago, have until December 20th to appeal their property’s assessed value to the Cook County Board of Review. Submitting an appeal with the Board of Review is a free service and can potentially lower future property tax bills. Last year, 62% of homeowners who filed on their own behalf to the Board of Review had their property tax bill reduced.

“I regularly meet with Southwest Chicago residents who feel that they are being pushed out of the community due to high property taxes,” said Commissioner Cardenas. “I share with them that one way to potentially save money on their property tax bill is to file an appeal with our office at the Board of Review. There’s no downside to appealing: it’s free and may save you money on your next bill. My office is here to help if you think your property was over-assessed and are struggling with property taxes.”

According to our analysis, the Assessor’s proposed values before appeals to the Board of Review indicate several Lake Township communities have an increased value over the 2023 final values:

Chicago NeighborhoodTotal Residential Assessed Home Value Increase
Beverly32.32%
Morgan Park26.40%
Mt. Greenwood28.12%
Garfield Ridge/Clearing25.15%
Archer Heights29.86%
West Lawn/West Elsdon20.39%
Brighton Park38.43%
Gage Park/Chicago Lawn19.09%


Taxpayers can file an appeal online at appeals.cookcountyboardofreview.com. Appeals can also be filed in-person with our office before the December 20th deadline at an upcoming property tax appeal workshop or at the Cook County Board of Review office, located at 118 N. Clark St #601, Chicago, IL 60602.

Visit cookcountyboardofreview.com to learn more.

