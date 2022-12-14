Lake County’s community foundation awards over $404,400 to 25 organizations

Legacy Foundation, the community foundation for Lake County, Indiana, announces community grants totaling $404,448 to 25 organizations. The awards, which are distributed through the Foundation’s Transform Lake County and Gary U.S. Steel/ Knight Foundation grant applications, are intended to strengthen and empower nonprofits, neighborhoods, and residents in Lake County.
“This year, Legacy Foundation grants continued to support Lake County with a sharpened focus on the most pressing challenges our community is facing today: the impact of COVID-19, systemic racism and racial injustice, and the underinvestment and lack of infrastructure in under-resourced communities across Lake County,” said Legacy Foundation President Kelly Anoe.
The fall 2022 Transform Lake County grant recipients are:
- Buddy Bags
- Center for Justice and Post-Exoneration Assistance
- Coates Inc.
- Computer Skills & Training Center
- Dunes Dog Training Club, Inc.
- Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Inc.
- Franciscan Health Foundation
- Gary East Side Community Development
- Lake County Community Services, Inc.
- Lake County Indiana Economic Alliance
- MAKS Corp.
- Maria Reiner Center
- Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana
- School House Children’s Charity, Inc.
- St. Jude House
- St. Michael’s Parish
- Stressbusters, Inc.
- The Caring Place
- The MAAC Foundation, Inc.
- Tradewinds Services, Inc.
- United Charitable – Athletes for Charity
The 2022 U.S. Steel/Knight Foundation funding seeks to support programs and activities serving the residents of Gary, Indiana. Grant recipients are:
- Decay Devils
- Families Anchored in Total Harmony, Inc.
- Gary Public Library
- Northwest Indiana Community Action
Legacy Foundation’s fall grant cycle combines funding from the Lake County Community Fund, Maria Reiner Senior Citizens Fund, Legacy Women’s Philanthropy Fund, U.S. Steel/City of Gary Indiana Charitable Fund, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Donor Advised Fund.
Learn more about Legacy’s grant opportunities at: https://legacyfdn.org/nonprofits/apply-for-a-grant/.