Lake County’s community foundation awards over $404,400 to 25 organizations

Legacy Foundation, the community foundation for Lake County, Indiana, announces community grants totaling $404,448 to 25 organizations. The awards, which are distributed through the Foundation’s Transform Lake County and Gary U.S. Steel/ Knight Foundation grant applications, are intended to strengthen and empower nonprofits, neighborhoods, and residents in Lake County.

“This year, Legacy Foundation grants continued to support Lake County with a sharpened focus on the most pressing challenges our community is facing today: the impact of COVID-19, systemic racism and racial injustice, and the underinvestment and lack of infrastructure in under-resourced communities across Lake County,” said Legacy Foundation President Kelly Anoe.

The fall 2022 Transform Lake County grant recipients are:

Buddy Bags Center for Justice and Post-Exoneration Assistance Coates Inc. Computer Skills & Training Center Dunes Dog Training Club, Inc. Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Inc. Franciscan Health Foundation Gary East Side Community Development Lake County Community Services, Inc. Lake County Indiana Economic Alliance MAKS Corp. Maria Reiner Center Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana School House Children’s Charity, Inc. St. Jude House St. Michael’s Parish Stressbusters, Inc. The Caring Place The MAAC Foundation, Inc. Tradewinds Services, Inc. United Charitable – Athletes for Charity

The 2022 U.S. Steel/Knight Foundation funding seeks to support programs and activities serving the residents of Gary, Indiana. Grant recipients are:

Decay Devils Families Anchored in Total Harmony, Inc. Gary Public Library Northwest Indiana Community Action

Legacy Foundation’s fall grant cycle combines funding from the Lake County Community Fund, Maria Reiner Senior Citizens Fund, Legacy Women’s Philanthropy Fund, U.S. Steel/City of Gary Indiana Charitable Fund, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Donor Advised Fund.

Learn more about Legacy’s grant opportunities at: https://legacyfdn.org/nonprofits/apply-for-a-grant/.