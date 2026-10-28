Lake County Voters Face Important Choices

Lake County voters will make consequential decisions on November 3, 2026, choosing officials responsible for public safety, criminal prosecutions, elections, property assessments, and the stewardship of taxpayer dollars. These offices seldom receive the attention given to national campaigns, yet their decisions shape daily life in Gary and across Northwest Indiana.
A political advertisement identifies 10 Democratic candidates: Jerry Williams for sheriff; Bernard Carter for prosecutor; Mike Brown for clerk; John Petalas for treasurer; Gina Pimentel for auditor; Latonya Spearman for assessor; Kyle Allen for commissioner; and Darren Washington, Dwight Williams, and Richard Hardaway for County Council Districts 2, 3, and 6, respectively.
The candidates’ backgrounds provide a starting point for examining the responsibilities of county government, but they are no substitute for scrutinizing individual records, qualifications, and proposals.
Indiana State Police Maj. Jerry Williams, the Democratic candidate for Lake County sheriff, brings more than three decades of law enforcement experience. He served as Gary’s interim police chief in 2023 and helped lead an extensive review of the department’s operations. Williams launched his campaign in June 2024, nearly two and a half years before the general election, and won a six-candidate Democratic primary in May 2026.
Carter, the county prosecutor, has been associated with a gun safety literacy initiative and community efforts focused on creating opportunities for young men. Those activities deserve attention alongside the prosecutor’s core responsibilities: administering justice fairly, protecting victims, and respecting the rights of the accused.
Allen, a sitting county commissioner, was publicly credited by Gary officials in June with helping fund the resurfacing of Ridge Road through a partnership involving the city and Milestone Contractors. Road conditions affect residents, businesses, and emergency vehicles alike. Such cooperation illustrates how county decisions can produce visible results in Gary neighborhoods.
Brown, the county clerk, has served in other public positions, including on the Gary City Council and as county recorder. His experience raises important questions about how the clerk’s office can improve public access, recordkeeping, and confidence in election administration. A county election audit conducted during his tenure offers another subject for voters to examine, without assuming it was his individual initiative.
Petalas, the sitting treasurer, oversees an office whose tax payment services reach residents throughout the county.
Washington, a Gary City Council member, seeks a County Council seat. Dwight Williams and Hardaway also seek council positions. Voters should examine their approaches to county budgets, spending priorities, and government oversight.
The distinction between countywide and district races matters. Not every candidate named in the advertisement will appear on every resident’s ballot. Voters should review their individual ballots before Election Day.
The Crusader believes public office carries obligations that extend beyond campaign promises. Residents deserve responsive government, transparent decisions, responsible spending, and equal treatment, regardless of neighborhood or political affiliation. Those standards apply to incumbents and challengers alike.
In Gary, residents have particular reasons to follow these races closely. County agencies play important roles in road maintenance, public safety, court access, property taxes, and economic opportunity.
The next officeholders will face competing demands for limited resources. Their decisions should be explained in plain language, supported by public records, and open to scrutiny when results fall short of promises made during campaigns.
On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, eligible Lake County residents should make their voices heard at the polls. Study the candidates, understand the offices, and vote with the future of the community in mind.