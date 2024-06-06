Lake County Recorder adds satellite office in Gary City Hall

Starting June 3, Gary now has its own Lake County Recorder’s Office.

“Gary is growing. Investors and developers are building new homes, and residents are fixing up their houses to meet city standards,” said Mayor Eddie Melton. “Our partnership with the Lake County Recorder’s Office is a game-changer for our community.”

“We’re excited to launch the first Lake County Recorder’s satellite office in Gary. For the contractors working in Gary, this means no more long trips just to handle paperwork. We believe that having a presence in Gary’s City Hall will make things more convenient for everyone.” said Lake County Recorder Gina Pimentel.

The office offers limited services for the recording of various documents such as Bonds, Certificates of Insurance, Continuation Certificates, Riders, and any other document pertaining to a contractor’s bond (e.g. stipulations or amendments).

All recordings must be for work performed exclusively within the City of Gary. The satellite office will be staffed until December 23, 2024, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm CT.

The satellite office adheres to the established protocols of the Lake County Recorder’s Office in Crown Point. The Recorder’s Office requires that documents must be related to Lake County, Indiana, with a specified date and bond range, stated consideration, and proper notarization. The office will not provide notary services, and all documents must meet the requirements before recording. Notary services are not available on-site.

The recording fee is $25 per document, regardless of page count. Payments can be made via business checks or credit cards (excluding AmEx). Copies of recorded documents are available for $1 per page.

“It’s going to be easier to get your construction and renovation projects off the ground. This is proof that when we work together, we can find ways to make life simpler and support the rebuilding of our city,” Mayor Melton said.

For further inquiries, contact the Lake County Recorder’s Office in Gary City Hall at (219) 806-6486 or visit https://lakecounty.in.gov/departments/recorder.