Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter to receive prestigious public service award 

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter

Longtime Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter will be honored with the Katie Hall Educational Foundation’s highest recognition—the Katie Hall Public Service Award—at a special luncheon on Saturday, April 5, in his hometown of Gary, Indiana. The award celebrates a decades-long legal and judicial career marked by trailblazing accomplishments, community impact, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

For Bernard Carter, the honor carries special meaning. Not only does it recognize his groundbreaking role as the first Black Prosecutor elected in both Lake County and the entire State of Indiana, but it also acknowledges a life spent in public service—one that began in Gary’s schools and led to the highest levels of legal authority in the region.

Born and raised in Gary, Carter’s educational path began at West Side High School before graduating from East Chicago’s Washington High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Kentucky State University in 1978, and later received his Juris Doctor from Valparaiso University School of Law in 1984. These early steps laid the foundation for a career that would soon redefine public service in Northwest Indiana.

Carter quickly rose through the ranks of the legal system, earning a reputation for diligence and integrity. As a Deputy Prosecutor, he handled more than 80 major felony cases and was appointed Supervisor of the County Courts Division, the busiest unit within the Prosecutor’s Office. His success in that role led to his election in 1990 as Judge of Lake Superior Court, County Division III—making him the first African American judge elected in Lake County’s history.

Just three years later, Carter was appointed by then-Governor Evan Bayh to serve as Lake County Prosecutor, a role he has held with distinction ever since. Over the years, he has continued to break barriers, serving two terms as the first Black president of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council. Though his professional accolades are numerous, Carter often emphasizes a more profound purpose: ensuring public safety while dismantling barriers rooted in race, religion, sex, and ethnic origin.

The Katie Hall Educational Foundation (KHEF), which presents the award, was founded in memory of the late Congresswoman Katie Hall—the first Black woman to represent Indiana in Congress and the sponsor of the federal legislation that established Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a national holiday. Since its inception, the Foundation has recognized individuals whose lives and work reflect Hall’s legacy of service, civic engagement, and a commitment to civil rights.

Past recipients of the Katie Hall Public Service Award include prominent national figures and local heroes—individuals who, like Carter, have made lasting contributions to their communities and the country. The Foundation’s events have grown in stature, becoming one of the region’s most respected forums for celebrating leadership and public service. The annual luncheon also serves as a moment to honor unsung figures whose work uplifts others and preserves the legacy of leaders like Katie Hall.

This year’s class of honorees reflects that mission. Alongside Carter, the Foundation will recognize Stephen C. “Steve” Mays, President of the Gary Branch of the NAACP; Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, President and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana; and Donald L. Thompson, a music educator and gospel pianist known for his mentorship and musical brilliance.

In addition, three Special Awards will be presented. Former President Jimmy Carter will receive a posthumous humanitarian award for his global efforts to eradicate Guinea worm disease in Africa. Myrlie Evers-Williams, civil rights activist and widow of slain leader Medgar Evers, will be honored for her lifetime of advocacy. Attorney Benjamin Crump, one of the most visible civil rights attorneys in the nation, will also be recognized for his relentless pursuit of justice on behalf of marginalized communities.

The celebration will take place at the Robert L. Lowery Fellowship Hall at St. Timothy Community Church, located at 1600 West 25th Avenue in Gary. The day will begin with a VIP Reception at 12:00 p.m., followed by the Awards Luncheon at 1:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy performances by the Billy Foster Trio and violinist David L. Howard of the Gary Civic Symphony. Tickets are $100 per person.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will be represented at the event by Tony Ferraro, Senior Policy Advisor for the Northwest Region.

For Prosecutor Carter, the Katie Hall Public Service Award is more than a ceremonial nod—it’s a reflection of a life dedicated to equity, justice, and the people of Lake County. His presence at the April 5th luncheon will not only be a moment of recognition but a celebration of the enduring power of public service to change lives.