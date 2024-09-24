Lake County juveniles charged with felony intimidation for school shooting threats

Sheriff Oscar Martinez

In two separate incidents, two juveniles in Lake County, Indiana, face felony charges for making threats related to school shootings. These incidents highlight the increasing vigilance of law enforcement in Gary, Indiana, and across the region in handling any potential threats of violence against schools.

On Sunday, September 15, 2024, a 14-year-old girl from Gary allegedly posted a comment on TikTok implying a school shooting. While the girl claimed she could not remember the exact words, police investigations, with assistance from the FBI, traced the comment back to her phone. The girl’s TikTok account has since been banned, but she remains in custody at the Lake County Juvenile Center, charged with felony intimidation.

The following day, on Monday, September 16, 2024, another incident unfolded involving an 11-year-old boy from Hebron. A school bus surveillance video captured him making a statement about shooting up the school. When questioned by police, the boy said he was joking and had been inspired by a TikTok video about making school threats. Despite his explanation, the boy now faces felony intimidation charges as well.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. expressed deep concern about the situation, stating, “As Sheriff of Lake County, I take all threats of violence very seriously. These actions, whether intended as jokes or not, have serious consequences. We cannot afford to treat such behavior lightly, and those responsible will face legal ramifications.”

In recent years, school shootings have become a devastating reality across the United States. According to data, there have been more than 700 school shootings in the past decade, resulting in tragic loss of life and an ongoing sense of fear for students, parents, and educators. While many of these incidents are carried out by individuals from particular demographic backgrounds, law enforcement remains vigilant in preventing this violence from spreading into other communities.

Sheriff Martinez’s office emphasized the importance of addressing threats before they become realities, urging parents to have serious conversations with their children about the consequences of making threats, even in jest.

“We live in a time where a single comment, posted online or said casually, can bring about life-altering consequences,” Martinez said. “It’s essential that parents educate their children about the seriousness of these threats. What may seem like a joke can result in criminal charges that can follow a child for years to come.”

Additionally, research has shown a disturbing link between domestic violence and mass shootings, with a significant number of shooters having a history of domestic abuse. This correlation underscores the importance of initiatives like the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District’s efforts to address domestic violence, which may also contribute to preventing future mass shootings. These programs bring valuable resources to communities in Lake County, offering proactive measures to reduce the risk of such violence.

Law enforcement agencies are thorough in investigating any viable threat, leaving no stone unturned. This diligence is a necessary response to the unfortunate frequency of school shootings in recent years. Parents, educators, and the community as a whole are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior or concerning comments. School safety is a collective responsibility, and early intervention can prevent a potential tragedy.

Sheriff Martinez concluded, “Please understand, these threats are not funny. They are criminal, and they will be treated as such, regardless of the age of those responsible.”