Lake County Democrats score major election victories on November 4

Lake County voters delivered a string of Democratic victories Tuesday, November 3, electing Jerry Williams as the county’s first Black sheriff, returning Frank J. Mrvan to Congress and strengthening the party’s influence from Gary and Hammond to Dyer and Schererville.

For voters in Gary and throughout Lake County, the election carried implications extending beyond party politics. The outcome raised expectations for greater accountability in government, improved public safety, stronger representation for Black communities and renewed attention to the economic pressures confronting working families.

Those pressures include the cost of housing, groceries, utilities, health care and prescription medications, along with concerns about employment opportunities, wages, retirement security and the future of organized labor.

The most historic local victory belonged to Williams, a veteran Indiana State Police major and former interim Gary police chief who defeated Republican David K. Crane Jr. in the race for Lake County sheriff.

Election returns reported Wednesday showed Williams receiving approximately 64 percent of the vote compared with Crane’s 36 percent, a decisive victory that made Williams the first Black person elected to lead the county’s sheriff’s department.

Williams built support around his law enforcement experience, relationships throughout Lake County and promises of professional leadership. “We ran a clean campaign, and we were proud of how we got across the finish line and how we resonated with the communities across Lake County,” Williams said during his election night celebration, according to David Denson’s reporting.

Williams attributed his success to a message that reached voters across racial, geographic and political boundaries. His experience with the Indiana State Police and his work with communities throughout Northwest Indiana were central elements of his campaign.

His election represented an important milestone for Black political representation in a county that includes Gary, East Chicago, Hammond and other communities with substantial Black populations. For many residents, however, the significance of his victory will ultimately depend on how effectively his administration addresses public safety, department accountability, community relationships and fair treatment.

The sheriff’s office has responsibilities extending beyond police patrols, including jail operations, court security and other county law enforcement functions. Decisions involving staffing, training, detention conditions and the use of public resources can directly affect taxpayers and families throughout Lake County. Williams, who is expected to take office January 1, faces the challenge of building public confidence while demonstrating that historic representation can produce measurable improvements in government services.

Another major victory came in Indiana’s 1st Congressional District, where Mrvan defeated Republican challenger Barb Regnitz, a Porter County commissioner, to secure his fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Returns reported Wednesday showed Mrvan receiving approximately 63 percent of the vote, maintaining Democratic control of a congressional district that includes Gary and much of Northwest Indiana.

A Hammond native and former North Township trustee, Mrvan campaigned on protecting working families, supporting organized labor, investing in infrastructure and reducing prescription drug costs.

“We are going to change America, and we are going to lower costs and make things better for Northwest Indiana,” Mrvan told supporters during an election night victory celebration, according to Denson’s draft. He said the campaign underscored the work still needed to address the cost of living and the economic challenges confronting families throughout the region.

Regnitz received national Republican support after being added to the National Republican Congressional Committee’s MAGA Majority program. Her defeat demonstrated the continued strength of the Democratic coalition in the 1st District despite Republican efforts to make the race more competitive.

Mrvan’s reelection comes at a consequential time for Northwest Indiana’s industrial economy, where steel production, manufacturing, transportation, construction and other union-supported industries remain essential sources of employment. For workers, the issues facing Congress include federal infrastructure spending, trade policy, workplace protections, health care affordability and the long-term security of Social Security and Medicare.

Infrastructure investment can support construction employment while improving roads, bridges, rail connections and public facilities. Federal economic development initiatives can also influence whether communities such as Gary attract new businesses and expand employment opportunities. The election does not guarantee immediate reductions in household expenses. However, Mrvan’s return to Congress positions him to continue advocating for policies intended to protect wages, encourage investment and reduce costs for working families.

Lake County voters also supported Democratic candidates in several countywide and district races, reinforcing the party’s political strength throughout the region. Democrat Kyle W. Allen Sr. won the District 1 county commissioner race, while Democrats Darren Washington and Dwight Williams prevailed in County Council contests. Democratic candidates John E. Petalas, Mike Brown and Regina Pimentel also won races for county treasurer, clerk of court and auditor, respectively.

The county results were decisive. Williams received about 64 percent of the sheriff’s vote, while Allen drew nearly 80 percent in the commissioner contest. Washington and Dwight Williams each won approximately three-quarters of the vote in their County Council districts. Petalas, Brown and Pimentel also won by substantial margins. The breadth of those victories reinforced Democratic strength in Lake County, but the margins varied by community and office.

The political picture was more competitive in southern Lake County. Democrats Alicia Catherine Myers, Joe Douglas and Taylor Gibson won the three Dyer Town Council contests listed in the county election report, each with roughly 52 percent of the vote. In Schererville, Democrats Jeff Kuhn and Tom Schmitt prevailed in their Town Council races with about 56 percent and 58 percent, respectively. Their victories demonstrated that Democratic candidates could succeed beyond the county’s traditional urban strongholds.

Republicans also recorded victories. Cathy J. Lareau narrowly won the St. John Township trustee contest with 50.30 percent of the vote against Democrat Roger Depirro’s 49.70 percent. Republican candidates won council contests in Cedar Lake and St. John, illustrating that Lake County’s electorate was not uniform. Those differences matter when assessing where each party has support and what issues may appeal to residents in different communities.

School board results offered another measure of local civic participation. In Hammond, Rina Horgan, Carlotta Blake King and Lucinda “Cindy” Murphy won the three at-large seats. Joel Rodriguez led the East Chicago District 1 school board race, while Danielle Bazin won the Crown Point at-large contest. Although school governance differs from county and state partisan offices, the results are important to families concerned about classroom resources, student achievement, school safety and the use of taxpayer funds.

The Lake County election report listed 59,176 Democratic straight-party votes and 28,911 Republican straight-party votes. Those figures reflect voters who selected a straight-party option, not the total number of people who supported each party. Together with the individual contests, they underscore the continuing importance of Democratic organization in Lake County, while leaving room for competition in individual towns and townships.

These offices help determine how county government operates, how public funds are administered and how residents receive essential services. County commissioners oversee major administrative functions and infrastructure responsibilities. County Council members make important decisions involving budgets and appropriations. Other elected county officials manage financial records, public funds and court-related administrative services. For taxpayers, the effectiveness of these offices can be just as important as decisions made in Indianapolis or Washington.

The election also highlighted the importance of Black political participation in Northwest Indiana. Gary’s political influence has historically extended beyond its municipal boundaries through voter organizing, labor activism, civil rights advocacy and participation in county, state and national elections.

Williams’ election as sheriff demonstrated the continuing ability of voters to help remove longstanding barriers to political representation. At the same time, Democratic victories throughout Lake County depended on broader coalitions that included Black voters, union households, suburban residents and other working-class constituencies.

Those alliances will remain important as elected officials confront questions involving economic development, neighborhood investment, public education, affordable housing and access to quality health care.

Still, voters who supported Democratic candidates will be looking for results rather than political celebrations. Lower grocery bills, affordable prescription drugs, stable employment, safer neighborhoods, improved schools and greater government accountability are among the practical concerns that will determine whether the election produces lasting benefits.

Election results in this report reflect information available as of the Gary Crusader’s Wednesday, November 4, 2026, press deadline.