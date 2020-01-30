Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey is asking for the public’s help in finding next of kin

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey is asking for the public’s help in finding immediate family or relatives of a decedent that is in the care of the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Her roommate indicates her name is Pamela Lindsey whose last known address was 440 Pierce St. Gary. IN. She is an African American Female, 5′ 3″ 164 pounds with natural black and grey hair. Anyone with information regarding the decedent can call the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.

