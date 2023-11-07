Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lake County Circuit Court Clerk Mike Brown named Democrat of the year

Lake County Circuit Court Clerk Mike Brown

The Schererville Democratic Party recently honored Lake County Circuit Court Clerk and Lake County Board of Elections member Mike Brown with their Democrat of the Year Award during an award dinner on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the Andorra Banquets in Schererville, Indiana.

Brown served on the Gary Common Council as an At-Large Councilman prior to being elected the Clerk of the Lake Circuit/Superior Court in the general election on November 8, 2022. It is an elected position he previously held for two consecutive terms that ended in 2018 due to term limits. With over a hundred guests in attendance, three different speakers recognized Brown as a true public servant of the highest integrity, who has worked hard in his role and on behalf of the Democrat Party over the years.

The guest speakers included former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, Gary City Court Judge Deidre L. Monroe and Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter. The Schererville Town Council President and Schererville Democratic Chairman Tom Schmitt presented the award to Mike Brown. More photos can be found online at garycrusader.com. (Photos by Ted Brown)

IMG 6046
Mike Brown with family.
IMG 6044
Left-Right: Schererville Democratic Chairman Tom Schmitt, Delores Brown and Mike Brown.
IMG 6058
LAKE COUNTY CLERK Mike Brown (second from left) is pictured with Gethsemane MBC Pastor Curtis Lee (far left), Lake County Democratic Chairman James Wieser, Gary Police Chief Anthony Titus, Deputy Police Chief James Bond and former Gary Police Chief Jerry Williams
IMG 6066
CALUMET TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE Kim Robinson (center) is pictured with other notable guests at the award dinner.
IMG 6062
Mike Brown with other elected officials.
IMG 6045
IMG 6047
IMG 6048
IMG 6049
IMG 6052
IMG 6053
IMG 6054
IMG 6056
IMG 6059
IMG 6060
IMG 6061
IMG 6063
IMG 6064
IMG 6067

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
