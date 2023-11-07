Lake County Circuit Court Clerk Mike Brown named Democrat of the year

Lake County Circuit Court Clerk Mike Brown

The Schererville Democratic Party recently honored Lake County Circuit Court Clerk and Lake County Board of Elections member Mike Brown with their Democrat of the Year Award during an award dinner on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the Andorra Banquets in Schererville, Indiana.

Brown served on the Gary Common Council as an At-Large Councilman prior to being elected the Clerk of the Lake Circuit/Superior Court in the general election on November 8, 2022. It is an elected position he previously held for two consecutive terms that ended in 2018 due to term limits. With over a hundred guests in attendance, three different speakers recognized Brown as a true public servant of the highest integrity, who has worked hard in his role and on behalf of the Democrat Party over the years.

The guest speakers included former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, Gary City Court Judge Deidre L. Monroe and Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter. The Schererville Town Council President and Schererville Democratic Chairman Tom Schmitt presented the award to Mike Brown. More photos can be found online at garycrusader.com. (Photos by Ted Brown)