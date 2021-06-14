Lake Area United Way announces Community Savings Challenge

Lake Area United Way is proud to announce the first Community Savings Challenge. The goal of the challenge is to encourage community members to save at least $250 in six months. The challenge began on June 1st and runs through November 30th. Setting aside $10 per week will help you achieve your savings goal and reinforce the habit of saving.

Saving 3-6 months’ worth of expenses can be daunting. We want struggling families to know that keeping even a small balance in savings for emergencies can provide greater stability. A new study by FINRA and SaverLife found that maintaining a savings balance of $250 correlated to increased housing security, ability to keep utilities on, and overall greater financial satisfaction. That $250 could help eliminate the need for high cost borrowing like payday loans or pawn shops. If you don’t currently have a savings account, Lake Area United Way can connect you with a community bank that you can trust.

The challenge was created in partnership with BMO Harris Bank, Centier Bank, First Financial Bank, First Merchants Bank, First Midwest Bank, First Savings Bank of Hegewisch, People’s Bank, PNC Bank, and Woodforest National Bank.