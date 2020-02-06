Lady Broncos advance to the second round of City Playoffs with 84-9 victory over Solorio High School

By Joseph Phillips

Sportswriter

The Kenwood Lady Broncos advanced to the second round of the 2020 Chicago Public League City Playoffs with a 84-9 blowout victory over Solorio Academy High School on Tuesday night, January 28, at Kenwood Gymnasium.

It was “Senior Night” for the Lady Broncos at Kenwood High School, as senior Breeyona Burrell exploded for 33 points in the win.

“(Breeyona is) extremely supportive, always asking questions, support[ive of] her teammates, and exemplifies intelligence when we need it,” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos about Burrell’s impact, value and leadership as a player. “I’m really thankful for her four years (here at Kenwood).”

In the first half, Burrell gave the Lady Broncos fans one of her best performances of her four year career. Dropping 12 points on 2-3 shooting from the three-point arc, while building a 25-2 first quarter lead.

Burrell and the Lady Broncos continued to share their offensive wealth throughout the first half, as 5-foot point guard Jahtavia “Tae-Tae” Mosley joined Burrell and added eight points, on two three-pointers and a fast-break lay-up. Giving her team a 44-2 lead at half time.

In the second half, the Lady Broncos continued their offensive dominance over Solorio. As senior Raven Rogers finished the game with three three-pointers for 9 points to close out her night.

“I had a friend who told me I should stay and watch this young lady (when I was recruiting some years ago),” said coach Lewis, about when he first recruited Rogers. “She was long, gangly, and didn’t like a lot of offense. (Now) I’m happy Fox Valley College will have the ‘Raven Rogers Experience.’ ”

Rogers, who was one of three seniors that were honored on Tuesday night, has committed to Fox Valley College in Wisconsin in the Fall 2020, and was choked up after coach Lewis heaped praises upon her for being a strong leader throughout her four year high school career.

Rogers and the Lady Broncos, who earned their 21st win of the season, finished with three players in double figures scoring. This included Burrell’s 33 points, Mosley 14, and sophomore guard Brianna McDaniel 13.

The Lady Broncos also honored team manager and senior upper class-man Alexander Shaw during their half time ceremony.

Chicago Crusader Player of The Game:

Breeyona Burrell, Kenwood, 33 points, five three-pointers, on 14 of 22 shooting from the field.

Kenwood senior #2 Breeyona Burrell exploded for 33 points in the Lady Broncos 84-9 blowout victory over Solorio High School on Tuesday, January 28, at Kenwood Gymnasium. (Photos by Alexander Shaw)

Senior Raven Rogers and family poses for a photo with coach Andre Lewis at Kenwood’s Senior Night honoring the girls basketball team.