Ladies 1st Sports Agency looks to present sports opportunities for women

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

As the CEO of Ladies 1st Sports Agency, Shajuanna M. Jordan, a Chicago native and Simeon Career Academy alum, said she is looking forward to giving women opportunities in the game of basketball both on and off the court.

Acording to Jordan, her vision is to help prepare a new generation of women’s sports agents through knowledge, critical thinking, ethics, and integrity in sports management.

“Our agents will handle all financial and contractual business while our client focuses on perfecting their craft in specific women sports,” said Jordan via a press release issued to the Crusader.

Jordan said her No. 1 goal and mission is to help provide women the opportunities to pursue their life-long dreams of playing professional sports. And as CEO of Ladies 1st Sports Agency, Jordan said she will offer programs that will not only help improve women individually but also help build team skills as well.

“Our goal as a sports agency is to provide the highest quality of representation and sports management for athletes who want to maximize their full potential on and off the playing field,” Jordan said.

She said her time as a former scholarship athlete at the University of Texas A&M not only helped her develop leadership skills in the real world, but prepared her for the current leadership position as founder of the IPWBL, Independent Professional Women’s Basketball League in North America.

In the past, Jordan said her love for basketball also led her to teach physical education at Indiana State University. During her time at ISU, she also interned for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

She added that she served as a substitute teacher and a girls’ basketball coach for exactly 15 years before transitioning into instructing and coaching at the collegiate level.