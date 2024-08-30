Labor Day Weekend in Chicago includes Bike the Drive, Jazz Festival, Pearl Jam Concert, Chicago Fire Soccer Game and Other Events

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications Encourages Residents to Enjoy a Safe Labor Day. Stay Vigilant and Report Suspicious Activity by Calling 9-1-1

Labor Day weekend may be a sign of the end of summer, but the activities and events with large crowds and traffic impacts continue in Chicago. The 23rd Annual Bike the Drive 30-mile course bike ride on DuSable Lake Shore Drive attracts thousands on Sunday as a Labor Day tradition. The Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) reminds residents and visitors remain aware of street closures, additional crowds, increased traffic and to plan accordingly.

The OEMC will monitor weekend events and weather conditions citywide from the Operations Center and will coordinate public safety resources with critical stakeholders as needed. Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on hand at select events citywide to direct flow and impacts from increased traffic.

Report Suspicious Activity: If You See Something, Say Something™ OEMC reminds the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity – especially in large gatherings. If you notice something suspicious, notify onsite security or call 9-1-1. If You See Something, Say Something™ is a national anti-terrorism public awareness campaign that emphasizes the importance of reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.

Beaches With summer coming to a close, as a reminder, swimming is permitted at Park District Beaches in designated areas from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily when lifeguards are on duty, through Labor Day.Find out more about beaches at Beaches | Chicago Park District

Pearl Jam Dark Matter World Tour Saturday, August 31

Pearl Jam performs at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 7 p.m. Gates open 5:30 p.m.

https://www.mlb.com/cubs/tickets/concerts/pearl-jam

Bike the Drive on Sunday, September 1

Bike the Drive this Sunday closes DuSable Lake Shore Drive to vehicles from Hyde Park to Edgewater for the 30-mile loop from 5700 S DuSable Lake Shore Dr to Hollywood Ave. Bicyclists can enter the route any time between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., at which point the gates to the drive will close. At 6.a.m. DuSable Lake Shore Drive is cleared of traffic and the official start of the ride is 6:30 a.m. Expect closures on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and traffic fully restored by noon. http://bikethedrive.org/

Chicago Jazz Festival through Sunday, September 1

The Chicago Jazz Festival is another Labor Day weekend tradition at Millennium Park/Chicago Cultural Center beginning Thursday 4 p.m. and continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_jazz_festival.html

Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF Soccer Saturday, August 31

The Chicago Fire FC faces Inter Miami CF on Saturday at Soldier Field at 7:30 p.m. A post-game concert will be after the game by musical artist Jason Derulo. Parking lots open at 3:30 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m. https://www.soldierfield.com/events/detail/chicago-fire-fc-vs-inter-miami-cf-

AVP Volleyball Chicago Open Friday, August 30 – Sunday, September 1

Chicago hosts the third and final Heritage Event of 2024 at Oak Street Beach Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.), Saturday (8 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Sunday (8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.) https://avp.com/event/2024-chicago-open

Arc Music Festival – Union Park: Friday, August 30 – Sunday, September 1

Arc Music Festival is located at Union Park at 1501 W. Randolph St, Friday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Street Closures:

Randolph St – Ogden Ave to Lake St

Washington Blvd – Ashland Ave to Randolph St

Warren Blvd– Ogden Ave to Ashland Ave

Ashland Ave – Ogden Ave to Warren Blvd (curb lane closures only)

For additional details, visit arcmusicfestival.com

Taste of Polonia – Friday, September 30 – Monday, September 2

Located at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence on Friday (5 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.), Saturday and Sunday (12 p.m.-10:30 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m.-9:30 p.m.). For additional details, visit Taste of Polonia Festival 2024 (topchicago.org)

Chicago White Sox vs NY Mets on Friday, August 30- Sunday, September 1

The White Sox play the NY Mets on Friday, August 30 at 7:10 p.m. (Star Wars Night), Saturday, August 3 at 6:10 p.m. and Sunday, September 1 at 1:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field. Guaranteed Rate Field: Home of the White Sox | Chicago White Sox (mlb.com)

Chicago OEMC App – Know Before You Go

For safety and preparedness at your fingertips, residents and festival goers are encouraged to download the Chicago OEMC App. The public safety tool provides safety information, preparedness tips, emergency alerts, weather information and more in the palm of your hand. Users will also have access to current forecasts, radar, and other weather-related information as well. The app is available through the Apple App and Google Play stores. To immediately download, click HERE or visit the website Chicago.gov/OEMC.

Public Transportation: For all large events, public transportation is encouraged. Public transit is the most affordable, convenient, and environmentally friendly way to get to and from summertime events. For more information, visit CTA and Metra.com.

Weather and Public Safety: OEMC will monitor events through a collaboration with public safety partners. OEMC advises Chicagoans to be aware of weather conditions and to follow instructions and heed all warnings from public safety officials. Stay hydrated and dress accordingly as well as know the signs of heat related illness. Residents are encouraged to check the weather before heading out. For the most up-to-date information, please tune into local media or download a weather app.

OEMC issues alerts and notifications needed to keep residents and attendees up to date on weather conditions and emergencies.

· Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org

· CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

· CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3

Grant Park and Lakefront Poles Markers/Location Identifiers: For public safety on the lakefront, residents and visitors are reminded to be aware of the numbers attached to the light poles throughout the Grant Park area and along the lakefront. The green signs with white letters and numbers are also located from 5700 North DuSable Lake Shore Drive to 6600 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Oak Street to Fullerton and Montrose to Foster Avenue to help residents reference their location within the park to friends, family and first responders if there is an emergency and you call 9-1-1. Pole Marking Flyer NEW April 2024.pdf (chicago.gov)

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook (@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).

About OEMC: Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) oversees several functions that support public safety and provides assistance to residents 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The OEMC manages the following operational areas for the city: 9-1-1 call taking and dispatch; the 3-1-1 call center; emergency management; and traffic management. The OEMC coordinates with departments citywide, including the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department, in addition to various other local, state, and federal agencies as it relates to public safety planning and coordination for everything from large-scale special events to public safety emergencies and disasters.