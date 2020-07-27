L.A. woman stops Black Postmates driver from entering building in viral video

Despite the customer verifying the food delivery, the woman continued to rant and block his entry

By Biba Adams, The Grio

A video of a Los Angeles woman has gone viral after she refused to allow a Black Postmates driver into the building where she lives.

The video starts with the woman asking why the young man, Jordan Gipson, is wearing “that green thing,” referring to his makeshift protective face covering.

“Is this a hold-up or something?” She asks. “Just take it off.”

In the second video posted to Gipson’s Instagram, the woman is seen blocking the man from the door as he attempts to speak with the customer through the building’s call box.

The customer, identified just as “Paul,” answers, and the woman begins to question him as well, demanding his apartment number. He tells her that he is awaiting a delivery. She tells him that she is not letting Gipson in. She even snaps at.

“I have food I have to deliver to somebody ma’am,” Gipson explains. The woman replies, “Don’t deliver anything here. We don’t want you delivering. I don’t want you here.”

She even snaps at Paul to “get out of my building because you don’t live here.” She made the comments despite the fact that the man was speaking through the building’s call box system.

“So you’re not gonna let me in to deliver this food? I have the number,” Gipson says as he waits to be buzzed in. “I have food I have to deliver to somebody, ma’am.”

“Don’t deliver anything here, we don’t want your delivery here. I don’t want you here at all.”

The irrational video has been dubbed that of another “Karen,” the nickname used to identify white women who try to police others, usually in a rude, demeaning, and often racist manner.

Gipson told the woman that he was filming her in case she tried to call the police.

TheGrio.com reached out to Gipson via his Instagram page and received this exclusive statement:

“I didn’t originally post for attention/ a Karen video. I posted the story in fear of being arrested had she called police. At the time, I felt pretty normal being that I’m a Black man and I’ve grown numb to it.”

“The support pouring out has made me understand that more and more people are condemning this behavior and I’m glad to be a part of that journey. Thank you.”

This article originally appeared in The Grio.