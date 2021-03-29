Kristian Little Stricklen named President of Madam Walker Legacy Center

The Madam Walker Legacy Center (MWLC) Board have announced that Kristian Little Stricklen will be the new MWLC President effective April 19, 2021. Recognized as a senior management executive, with proven domestic and global experience, in marketing strategy and communications, this dynamic leader has an exemplary 25 year career transforming strategic solutions into workable partnerships.

Mrs. Stricklen was previously the Chief Communications and Engagement Officer for the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS), where she successfully led external communications, community engagement, and served as a member of the IPS Superintendent’s executive leadership cabinet. “Kristian has been an invaluable member of our district’s leadership team. I appreciate all she’s contributed to Indianapolis Public Schools and wish her nothing but continued success in her new role. We look forward to remaining connected as organizational partners,” IPS Superintendent, Aleesia Johnson, shared.

Known as a leader and relationship builder, for the duality of her community commitment and success-oriented performance; she has a proven track record providing visionary leadership. Examples of her many notable achievements range from developing and executing a six county Indiana public policy campaign, to creating an international celebrity ambassador program worldwide. From rebranding multimillion-dollar organizations to developing turnaround strategies, to increasing online giving, she has distinguished herself across multiple industries, earning the respect of her colleagues and peers. IUPUI Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar said, “I want to congratulate Kristian Stricklen on her appointment as the President of the Madam Walker Legacy Center. We, at IUPUI, look forward to the vision and leadership she will bring to the center and to the partnerships we will build as we work together for the benefit of the community.”

Not one to rest on professional laurels, Mrs. Stricklen has maintained a deep-seated commitment to serving the Indianapolis community and the state of Indiana. Her board service is extensive, examples of which include the MWLC, Indiana Black Expo, Autism Speaks, and the National Association of Black Journalists. Additionally, she served as Past Diversity Chair of the Hoosier Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America and is a member of the Stanley K. Lacy Executive Leadership Series Class XLII. Mrs. Stricklen also founded Jacob’s Ladder, an autism initiative in honor of her son and previously served on the Indiana Coalition of Special Needs Parents. She has been named to Who’s Who in Black Indianapolis three times and is recognized in Ragan’s Bridge Builder category as a 2019 Top Woman In Communications.

With the announcement of this selection, Mrs. Stricklen added, “as an Indianapolis native, I grew up idolizing Madam Walker. I am humbled and incredibly honored to lead this historic organization. Entering this new chapter, we will uplift the culture, create innovative ways to support entrepreneurs of color, and highlight women who are owning their narrative and leading transformational change.”

“The Madam Walker Legacy Center has begun a new path to sustaining its legacy well into the future. With such a broad range of experience and demonstrated community commitment, we are fortunate to have at its leadership helm, Kristian Little Stricklen,” stated Joyce Q. Rogers, MWLC Board President.

To learn more about the MWLC, visit the website at www.madamwalkerlegacycenter.com or via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.