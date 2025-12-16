As Illinois families brace for another winter of rising grocery prices, higher heating bills, and holiday-season budget pressures, U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi is entering the 2026 race to replace retiring Senator Dick Durbin with a message that blends personal history and policy ambition. His campaign is positioning him as a candidate who has lived the economic hardship many families face today and who wants to revive a long list of affordability proposals that have repeatedly stalled in Congress.

Krishnamoorthi, who immigrated to the United States from India as an infant, grew up in Peoria, Illinois, where his family relied on food stamps and public housing after his father lost his job. He often tells voters that federal assistance programs were crucial lifelines that allowed his family to step into the middle class. Public schools, scholarships, and student loans helped carry him through college and law school. His campaign says those experiences shape his priorities today.

“Every night at the dinner table, my father would say, ‘Think of the greatness of this country… make sure this country is there for the next families who need it,’” Krishnamoorthi recalled in the campaign’s holiday message. That theme, protecting the programs that once protected him, has become the core of his Senate bid.

Raja and his parents at Raja’s college graduation ceremony at Princeton University in 1995. (Photos Provided)

This month, he released a 24-point platform titled Plan to Restore the American Dream and Make Life More Affordable. The proposals include nationwide free school lunches, increased job training for workers without college degrees, a refundable federal tax credit for first-time homebuyers, lower prescription drug prices, eliminating federal taxes on Social Security benefits, and expanded small-business support.

While the plan reads expansive, none of the ideas are new. Versions of universal school meals have been introduced in Congress several times, including the 2023 Universal School Meals Program Act, but have stalled repeatedly over cost concerns and partisan divisions. About 30 million children rely on school meal programs each year, with Black and Latino students disproportionately represented among those receiving free or reduced-price meals. Advocates say that universal access would reduce stigma and hunger, but federal lawmakers have not agreed on how to fund it.

Housing proposals face similar political headwinds. Federal homebuyer credits were used during and after the 2008 financial crisis, and new bipartisan bills propose reviving a version of those credits. But the median age of a first-time homebuyer has climbed to roughly 40, and the share of first-time buyers nationwide has fallen to record lows. The racial homeownership gap remains widest in large cities, including Chicago. Analysts say a credit may help some families, but rising home prices and mortgage rates play a larger role in limiting access.

Several of Krishnamoorthi’s ideas for seniors revisit long-running debates. Though former President Donald Trump promoted changes to retirement taxation, federal taxes on Social Security benefits were not eliminated. Up to 85 percent of benefits can still be taxed for middle-income seniors. Krishnamoorthi has co-sponsored bills such as the Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act, which would fully repeal those taxes. Supporters argue it would give seniors more income; critics warn the federal government would need to replace that lost revenue to preserve Social Security’s finances.

On prescription drugs, Krishnamoorthi supports expanding the Inflation Reduction Act’s provisions that allow Medicare to negotiate prices. That law currently applies to a limited number of drugs. He also co-sponsored bipartisan legislation allowing seniors to spread high out-of-pocket drug costs into interest-free monthly payments, an idea that has gained traction among both Democrats and Republicans.

While much of his platform revives familiar policy fights, Krishnamoorthi’s campaign argues that today’s economic pressures give those proposals new urgency. Food inflation remains above pre-pandemic levels; rents and mortgages have climbed significantly; and older adults living on fixed incomes have seen health-care and prescription costs outpace their Social Security cost-of-living increases. His supporters believe framing these ideas through his personal experience strengthens their appeal.

Krishnamoorthi also points to actions he has taken in Congress. After Trump-era budget changes reduced SNAP and Medicaid funding, he introduced the Bringing Back Benefits Act to restore those cuts. Earlier this year, when the temporary federal government shutdown disrupted food assistance, he joined community organizations to distribute groceries across Chicago. He describes that work as a reminder of how vulnerable many families still are to interruptions in federal support.

Still, many of his proposals face the same obstacles that stalled previous versions. Universal school meals would require substantial new federal funding. Eliminating federal Social Security taxes would reduce revenue unless offset by tax increases or spending cuts elsewhere. Homebuyer credits would help some households but cannot fully overcome market-driven affordability issues. Even drug-cost reforms would have to move through a closely divided Senate where bipartisan support has been limited.

The groups that would benefit most from Krishnamoorthi’s agenda are the same ones who have relied most heavily on existing federal programs: low-income families using SNAP, students in majority-Black and Latino schools who depend on free and reduced lunches, seniors with fixed incomes, renters who have been priced out of homeownership, and small-business owners seeking capital in neighborhoods historically underserved by federal programs. His supporters say that packaging these policies together makes clear who he intends to prioritize as a Senator.

Critics may note that these ideas have been circulating for years without major breakthroughs, but Krishnamoorthi argues that his lived experience gives him credibility on cost-of-living issues. “My story is proof of the power of the American Dream, a dream that is slipping away from far too many Illinoisans,” he said. “I am fighting to protect the American Dream because I have lived it.”

Raja and his wife, Priya, alongside their three children and their dog, Lincoln.

As voters consider candidates for one of Illinois’s most influential offices, Krishnamoorthi is positioning himself as a voice for families navigating inflation, rising costs, and a shifting economic landscape. The Crusader will continue to follow how his proposals, and those of his Democratic opponents, could affect communities across Chicago and the state.