Kokandy Productions presents the Chicago premiere of ‘AMÉLIE’

Kokandy Productions invites you to spend the summer in Paris (Montmartre, to be exact), as it kicks off its 2025 Season with the Chicago premiere of “Amélie,” the charming tale of a young woman and the fantastical world of whimsy and romance that surrounds her.

“Amélie” will play July 17 – September 28, 2025 in the Chopin Downstairs Studio, 1543 W. Division St. The entire Chopin basement, including the lobby, bar and cafe, will envelop audiences in Amélie’s journey.

Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.

Be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection, and sees possibility around every corner.

Director Derek Van Barham comments, “Get ready to fall head over heels for this charming jewel box of a musical! The world of this show is just so much fun, and so perfect for our eccentric and idiosyncratic space.

“Amélie Poulain reminds us to focus on goodness and to look for love wherever we can. Whether a fan of the beloved cult movie or coming to this whimsical tale for the first time, there’s something tasty, touching and tantalizing for everyone in this wild and whimsical show.”

AURORA PENEPACKER IN a publicity photo for Kokandy Productions’Chicago premiere of “Amélie.” (Photo by Collin Quinn Rice)

Based on the 2001 film of the same name, “Amélie” is directed by Artistic Director Van Barham, with music direction by T.J. Anderson and Anna Wegener, book by Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé.

The Chicago premiere of this whimsical romance will be led by Aurora Penepacker as Amélie Poulain. The eccentric world that swirls around her includes Todd Aulwurm (Hipolito Jeunet, Elton John); Lucas Burr (Blind Beggar); Rachel Carreras (Amandine Poulain, Philomene de Noirpois); Joe Giovannetti (Nino Quincampoix); Sonia Goldberg (Gina Wells); Sam Hook (Lucien Villeparisis); Mizha Lee Overn (Georgette Cornuel, Sylvie Legrandin); Jon Patrick Penick (Collignon, Julien Dufayel); Quinn Rigg (Joseph Cottard, Fluffy Poulain); Samantha Ringor (Suzanne Sacripant) and Kelan M. Smith (Raphael Poulain, Bretodeau).

This talented ensemble (many of whom play instruments in the show) will also portray a range of Parisians, tourists, customers and reporters who frequent the streets, cafes, sex shops and photo booths of Montmartre. Swings include Joel Arreola, Hailey Brisard, Neill Kelly, Andrew Lundand and Melanie Vitaterna.

Dates: Previews: Thursday, July 17 – Friday, August 1, 2025.

Regular run: Sunday, August 3 – Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.; Sundays at 5 p.m.

Tickets: Previews $25 general admission, $33 reserved seating. Regular run $45 general admission, $55 reserved seating. Students/Seniors $35. There will be a limited number of $15 tickets (with code ARTIST) available to artists for each performance.

Tickets are currently on sale at kokandyproductions.com or bit.ly/AmelieChicago.

Editor’s Note: I have seen this film, and with this lineup at the Chopin, it appears that this production will be as joyous and delightful as what has been presented on screen.

Exterior of the Chopin Theatre.

Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J., is the Entertainment Editor for the Chicago Crusader. She is a National Newspaper Publishers Association ‘Entertainment Writing’ award winner, contributor to “Rust Belt Chicago” and the author of “Old School Adventures from Englewood: South Side of Chicago.” For info, https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/englewoodelaine/.