Kohl’s donates $10,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater NWI

Kohl’s donated $10,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana on January 6, 2020 to support its work in Porter and Lake counties. This is the second year that the organization has received this award, and President/CEO Ryan Smiley said the funding will go toward programming that is centered on its three priority outcomes, which are good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and academic success.

“We’re so grateful to Kohl’s and the Kohl’s Cares program for continuing to support the work we do,” Smiley said. “Our organization works hard to help our Club kids realize their full potential, and this donation will go a long way in helping us do that.”

The grant was made possible through Kohl’s National Giving Program, which awards more than $3 million in grants annually to nonprofits with a mission to support health and wellness for families. The donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic program, Kohl’s Cares, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to support happier and healthier communities nationwide.

For over 60 years the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana has been opening doors to great futures for Porter and Lake County youth. Clubs are open after school and provide great places for youth in grades K-12 to meet friends and have fun while in a safe, supervised environment. Clubs are open during holidays and in the summer. Annual membership is only $40.00.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl’s mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl’s has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @Kohls- News on Twitter.