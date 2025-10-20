Kings of Gospel scheduled at the Glen

In observance of the 16th Anniversary of the Glen, The African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. will host its 16th Annual “Kings of Gospel” Concert on Saturday, October 25 at 6 p.m. in the Glen, 20 West Ridge Road, in Gary.

Dr. Vernon G. Smith, Board Chairman, said the event will feature some of the best male gospel singers in Gary. Among those scheduled are Rev. Eddie Scott, Bishop Norman Hairston, Andre’ Adams, Damien Johnson, Rev. Gregg Frazier, Sylvester Mabone, Michael Curtis, Nathan Mason, Baxter Crim, Thurman Johnson, Jeremiah Allen, Jacob White, Stephan Henderson, Bishop Mitchell Armstrong, Rev. Mark Frazier, Pastor Bryan O. Davis, Rev. Willie L. Joyner, Bruce A. Pearson, and Pastor Marquise Washington.

Smith said the funds raised from this event are urgently needed to help pay for repairs for the theatre and to begin to accumulate monies in preparation for winter utility bills, which for the theatre are quite expensive. He noted the Achievers are quite grateful to singers who are a part of this event.

Tickets for the event are $15 and may be purchased at Beautiful Things, 4335 Broadway or from any of the participants. The cost at the door will be $20. For additional information contact Smith at 887-2046.