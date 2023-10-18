Kings of Gospel Concert to celebrate anniversaries

In observance of the 30th Anniversary of American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc., the Glen Theater will host their 14th Annual “Kings of Gospel” Concert. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 28 at 6 p.m. in the Glen, 20 West Ridge Road, in Gary.

The concert will also mark the 16th Anniversary of the Glen. The Glen Theater re-opened October 13, 2007, with a concert by Soul singer Deniece Williams. It is a live performance theater. Dr. Vernon G. Smith, Board Chairman, said the concert will feature ten of the best male gospel singers in Gary. He added that during the concert a memorial service will be held for the former members who have died.

Smith said the funds raised from this event are urgently needed to help pay for repairs in the theatre and to begin to accumulate monies in preparation for winter utility bills which for the theatre are quite expensive. He noted the Achievers are quite grateful to singers who are a part of this event.

Tickets for the event are $15 and may be purchased at Beautiful Things, 3570 Village Court or from any of the participants. The cost at the door will be $20. For additional information contact Smith at 887-2046.