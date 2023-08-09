Kimberley Robinson to head Gary Democratic Precinct Organization

Photo caption: Trustee Kimberly Robinson

On July 26, 2023, Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson was elected chairperson of the Gary Democratic Organization. Robinson defeated Calumet Township Assessor Cosey Weatherspoon during a caucus of the Gary Precinct Organization members held at the Gary Rail Cats Stadium. Mayor Jerome Prince previously held the position. Robinson ran on a platform in support of reenergizing the organization and restoring the respect the organization had in Lake County politics. The other people elected to positions are Cosey Weatherspoon, vice chair; Marian Ivey, secretary and Myles Tolliver, treasurer.