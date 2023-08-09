Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Kimberley Robinson to head Gary Democratic Precinct Organization

Photo caption: Trustee Kimberly Robinson

On July 26, 2023, Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson was elected chairperson of the Gary Democratic Organization. Robinson defeated Calumet Township Assessor Cosey Weatherspoon during a caucus of the Gary Precinct Organization members held at the Gary Rail Cats Stadium. Mayor Jerome Prince previously held the position. Robinson ran on a platform in support of reenergizing the organization and restoring the respect the organization had in Lake County politics. The other people elected to positions are Cosey Weatherspoon, vice chair; Marian Ivey, secretary and Myles Tolliver, treasurer.

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top