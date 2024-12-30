Kim Robinson cites accomplishments as she leaves Trustee’s office

Kimberly Robinson, the former Calumet Township Trustee

Kimberly Robinson, the former Calumet Township Trustee, resigned from her position effective December 20, 2024, following allegations of misuse of public funds. Robinson, who served as trustee since 2014, released a public statement expressing gratitude for her constituents’ trust and highlighting her office’s accomplishments during her tenure.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for the trust and support you have extended to me during my time in office,” Robinson stated. “It has been an honor to serve this vibrant community, and I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together.”

Robinson’s leadership as trustee saw significant progress for Calumet Township. She took pride in reducing the office’s budget, cutting payrolls, and ensuring financial stability. Under her administration, the township’s operating fund reached a surplus, leaving over $2 million in reserves as a rainy-day fund. The Indiana Township Association recognized her efforts by naming her Trustee of the Year in 2016.

One of Robinson’s notable achievements was expanding access to school uniform vouchers, with more than 3,000 students equipped for the first day of school—a historic milestone for the program. Robinson also highlighted her office’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing food, shelter, rental, and utility assistance at a time of unprecedented need.

Despite these accomplishments, Robinson’s tenure ended amid federal charges of wire fraud. Prosecutors allege that Robinson used township rental assistance funds to pay her own rent. According to court documents, Robinson submitted a fraudulent application in April 2020, claiming another individual, referred to as “Individual A,” was the sole occupant of her Gary residence and had no income. Prosecutors allege Robinson forged “Individual A’s” signature on the application without their consent.

Between April 2020 and May 2021, Robinson reportedly received $11,200 in rental assistance funds, which were used to cover her monthly rent of $800. Federal officials claim Robinson had lived at the residence since 2018 and stopped paying rent after submitting the fraudulent application. The funds were transferred electronically, a violation of federal interstate commerce regulations.

Federal prosecutors recommend probabtion

Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in the U.S. District Court in Hammond. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. However, as part of a plea agreement, federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of one year of probation, along with restitution of $11,200 and an $8,700 fine. Robinson also agreed to a $20,000 unsecured bond.

“As I step away from this role, I remain hopeful for our township’s future,” Robinson wrote in her resignation statement. “Additionally, I have every confidence in the leadership that will follow me, and I wholeheartedly support the process of selecting a new trustee who will continue our mission of progress and community service.”

Robinson’s resignation marks the third consecutive Calumet Township Trustee to face federal charges. Her predecessors, Mary Elgin and Dozier Allen Jr., also faced legal issues during their time in office. Elgin served a 12-month sentence for wire fraud and other charges, while Allen was convicted of misappropriating grant money and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Robinson, 57, was first elected trustee in 2014, defeating Elgin in a primary election. She was re-elected twice, in 2018 and 2022. Before her tenure as trustee, Robinson served as a Gary City Councilwoman and worked in the Lake County Treasurer’s Office.

The vacancy in the Calumet Township Trustee’s Office will be filled through a caucus organized by the Lake County Democratic Party. Party Chair Jim Wieser has announced that the selection process will conclude in January 2025. Robinson also stepped down as Gary Democratic Chair as part of her resignation.

While her departure is overshadowed by the charges against her, Robinson’s statement reflected her hope for the township’s continued success. “While this chapter is closing, my heart remains committed to serving the community I love,” she wrote. “Thank you for your understanding and extension of grace toward my family and me during this time of transition.”

A sentencing hearing for Robinson has yet to be scheduled. Many of her supporters have expressed hope that the judge will agree with the federal prosecutor’s recommendation of sentencing her to probation along with the appropriate fines, emphasizing her past contributions to the community and her willingness to take responsibility for her actions.

The 411 News contributed to this story.