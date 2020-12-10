Kim Foxx sworn in for second term as Cook County’s top prosecutor

Crusader Staff Report

Kim Foxx on Monday, December 7, was sworn in for her second term as Cook County State’s Attorney after winning re-election during a tough campaign year.

Foxx took the oath at her office in the Loop. The brief ceremony was streamlined live on Facebook. After being sworn in, Foxx made an 11-minute speech, where she promised to continue her role as a reformer seeking change to Cook County’s broken criminal justice system.

“I am grateful and honored to have the confidence of the people of Cook County, who are entrusting me to a second term as your Cook County State’s Attorney,” Foxx said. “Four years ago, I made history as the first African-American woman to assume this position. I took office at that time [when] it felt very difficult and challenging. It’s not an understatement to say that 2020 has been an incredibly challenging year. We continue to be in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic that has devastated many homes in our community.

Foxx said one of her main goals is addressing the spike in gun violence seen this year. In 2016, there were 778 homicides in Foxx’s first year in office. By year’s end, it is projected that total homicides will surpass those recorded in 2016.

“It is a true honor that Cook Countians have put their faith in me for another four years to lead the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office as their State’s Attorney. It’s not lost on me that my journey from Cabrini Green to State’s Attorney is both inspiring and improbable because the neighborhood I grew up in wasn’t afforded the benefit of opportunity,” said Foxx. “We must reckon with race and have candid conversations about the systemic racism that plagues our communities. When 86 percent of people in jail are Black and brown and nine out of ten victims of homicide are Black and brown, opportunity can feel out of reach in these communities.”

Foxx said her goal during her second term as State’s Attorney is investing in resources and programs to help provide opportunities in neighborhoods that have faced generations of disinvestment, like where she grew up.

Foxx reflected on the critical work of criminal justice reform and efforts to increase public safety policies that her administration began in 2016, which includes bail reform, a pioneering commitment to data transparency, an expanded Conviction Integrity Unit, the dismissal of more than 100 cases of wrongful convictions, expunging more than 2,200 low-level cannabis convictions, launching the Gun Crimes Strategy Unit, and launching a police accountability and misconduct reporting form for the public and more.

Looking forward, Foxx announced some key priorities for her second term, including: working with community partners to address the connection between untreated mental illness and addiction; the response of the criminal justice system advancing policies that invest resources in Black and brown communities through partnerships with legislators; as well as a renewed commitment to working closely with law enforcement partners to bring positive change earlier in the crime cycle, particularly related to officer-involved shootings and gun crimes.

In early 2021, Foxx said she will be announcing more specific details around the policy plans and initiatives on how she will move forward to accomplish these second-term priorities.

Foxx won her second term by defeating Republican challenger Patrick O’Brien and Libertarian Brian Dennehy, earning 54 percent of the vote in the November election. O’Brien and the Fraternal Order of Police tried to paint Foxx as a prosecutor who was too soft on crime. They cited her refusal to prosecute individuals who committed offenses stemming from last summer’s unrest in Chicago. Foxx was also criticized for her office’s dismissal of felony disorderly conduct charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. The case remains ongoing after special prosecutor Dan Webb brought renewed charges against Smollett earlier this year.

Foxx said she is open to working with the Fraternal Order of Police “to address issues that are of a common goal.” She also said she will continue to restore public trust since the Laquan McDonald case.

“While one case garnered a lot of attention, I think a lot of people were more shook, to be quite honest, about the history of this office, being the wrongful confession capital of the United States,” she said. “We’ll continue to demonstrate, by our daily efforts, that this is an office that should have their credibility, but that’s earned. And it is my goal to continue to earn that every day.”