Kierra Coles’ family offers $45K reward for information on missing pregnant postal worker

ABC7 Chicago
The family of a missing pregnant postal worker is now offering a $45,000 reward in the case.
Kierra Coles, 27, was last seen on surveillance video October 2, 2018, as she was leaving her South Side home near 81st and Vernon. Police said she did not report to work that day and her car was where she last parked it with her purse, phone and lunch inside.
She was three months pregnant at the time.
In July 2020, police suspended their investigation, saying they’d exhausted all leads.
Her father hopes the renewed plea will reach someone with information on his daughter’s disappearance.
Loved ones said they are not giving up hope that Coles is still alive.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Chicago Police Special Victim Unit at 312-747-8274.
This article originally appeared on ABC7 Chicago.
