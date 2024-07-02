Kids above all back-to-school drive readies students in need for success

Chicago-area nonprofit collecting backpacks and school supplies for kids impacted by poverty and violence

Summer may be in full swing, but the new school year is right around the corner. For many students, the beginning of a new school year is an exciting time but for young people impacted by trauma, it can be a difficult, anxiety-provoking experience. To ensure these young people have the supplies they need, Kids Above All is kicking off their annual Back-To-School Backpack Drive.

Here’s how you can help: now through Friday, August 23rd, Kids Above All is collecting backpacks and supplies for 1,500 school-aged children in their programs. Your donation will help ensure the youth are ready to learn in the fall. Individuals, businesses, faith-based and community organizations are invited to participate.

A complete list this year’s most-needed items can be found here. An Amazon Wishlist has also been created which allows you to shop and ship items directly to Kids Above All for your convenience. To make it even easier, we’ve created a “Most Needed” tab with our top three items. Gift cards are always welcome.

To schedule a drop-off, volunteer, or for more information, please contact Zulma Colon at (773) 239-8258 or via email at [email protected]. For more detail about the drive, visit KAA’s website.