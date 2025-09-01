Kidney Disease survivors to be honored at September 6 event

In a nation where nearly 800,000 Americans are living with end-stage kidney disease and more than 130,000 new cases of kidney failure are diagnosed each year, African Americans remain disproportionately affected. Although Black Americans account for just 13% of the U.S. population, they represent more than 35% of patients on dialysis, according to the National Kidney Foundation.

In Illinois, more than 1.4 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease, and the Chicago metropolitan area has some of the state’s highest dialysis rates, with African Americans making up nearly 40% of patients receiving treatment, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Against this troubling reality, The Kidney Project will host a celebration honoring 100 kidney disease survivors on Friday, September 6, 2025. The event, themed “Party With a Purpose,” will spotlight survivors, raise awareness, and promote prevention and education initiatives in communities where kidney disease takes the heaviest toll. A highlight of the evening will be a symbolic “aisle stroll,” giving honorees an opportunity to be recognized for their resilience.

The celebration builds on the success of a previous gathering that drew strong community support and generated momentum for ongoing outreach. Organizers said that event helped raise both funding and awareness about the devastating disease, and they hope this year’s program will reach even more people with critical information about prevention and treatment.

The event’s organizer is Peggy Riggins, a longtime advocate for kidney health and founder of The Kidney Project. Inspired by her own experiences and the challenges faced by friends and family, Riggins launched the initiative to uplift survivors while also confronting systemic disparities in treatment and awareness. Her leadership has helped bring together survivors, medical professionals, and community supporters around a shared mission of empowerment and education.

“Our team has been preparing for this party with a purpose for months,” Riggins said in a statement. “With your help, I have no doubt that we can get the word out, show up, and make a tremendous impact on our community.”

Funds raised through the event will support The Kidney Project’s educational campaigns, community health screenings, and prevention initiatives. These efforts are aimed at creating greater health equity and reaching people where they are—in schools, churches, and neighborhood gathering spaces.

For more information, visit thekidneyproject.net.

The September 6 celebration is free and open to the public. Families, churches, community organizations, and health professionals are encouraged to attend and support survivors as they “stroll the aisle” in triumph.