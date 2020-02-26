Kenwood upsets #5 Evanston in non-conference match

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

The Kenwood Broncos boys’ basketball team upset #5 Evanston Township with a 66-64 victory Tuesday night (February 18) in Evanston in a non-conference matchup.

Senior Roland McCoy led all scorers with 24 points, in one of the biggest games of his high school career.

Kenwood’s coach, Justin Bowen, said he was very proud of the way his team played and believes the win over the WildKits was one of the biggest upsets in school history. “Every win is an important win,” said Bowen. “I told my guys although we came up short in the city playoffs, this time of year we will have to be at our very best.”

Bowen said he felt great after the win, but as a first-year head coach, he has had to overcome many challenges and obstacles.

Much of the victory is thanks to the senior leadership of both Roland McCoy and Darnell King. McCoy and King would combine for 42 of their team’s 66 points.

McCoy, King and the Broncos said coach Bowen’s pre-game speech was very inspirational to them. In the first half, McCoy came out firing, as he exploded for 14 of his team’s 26 points, en route to a 26-24 lead at half time.

McCoy scored on a series of baskets in the first half with huge three-pointers and several mid-range jumpers. He overwhelmed the WildKits defenders with quick releases and heat checks. McCoy was so hot from the field at one point during the game, that he stopped and pointed to the sky, after swishing a three-pointer through the net.

In the second half, King, despite having a soft wrap on his wrist and missing half of the first quarter, still managed to drop 18 points over 24 minutes of play.

Although King was a bit hurt, his teammates Desmond Dunn and Tremaine Gardner would contribute down the stretch and drain several huge free throws for the win.

Final Score: Kenwood 66, Evanston 64.

With the win, the Broncos played top-ranked Orr on Thursday (February 20) in a non-conference match up.

Chicago Crusader Players of The Game:

Roland McCoy, Kenwood, 24 points.

Darnell King, Kenwood, 18 points.

Kenwood’s Desmond Dunn made a key free throw in the Broncos 66-64 upset victory over Evanston Township High School. (Photo credit: Mark Dunn, Kenwood)