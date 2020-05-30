Kenwood student Desmond Dunn looks to improve his b-ball game

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

Although he doesn’t think so, when it comes to being one of the top student athletes in the city, Kenwood’s Desmond Dunn is ranked among the best in the Chicago Public League academically. Even so, he has continued to set standards for himself both on and off the floor.

“Junior year started off rough but we ended stronger than everyone expected us to,” said Dunn, about helping his basketball team overachieve last season. “Having a losing record, we made it to the Elite 8 for the city playoffs and made it to the regional championship for [the] state [playoffs].”

Dunn, who earned several A’s and two B’s last semester at Kenwood, hopes to help the Broncos improve their record next season. This off season, Dunn has plans to enhance his workout routines, in spite of the coronavirus outbreak.

During the “shelter-in-place” order, Dunn has managed to lift weights at his home in isolation, run in place in his basement in isolation, and get off hundreds of shots in his back yard in isolation. Dunn hopes his hard work pays off next season, just like it did during his eight grade season.

“In 8th grade, I attended Kenwood Academy for their Academic Center program,” said Dunn, about overcoming challenges in the past as a young player. “Coming from a losing season at Vanderpoel, I decided to transfer to Kenwood my last year of elementary school, which was a great decision.”

Dunn said as the starting point guard for the Broncos during his eighth grade season, his team was crowned the best team in the city after winning the two biggest tournaments in Chicago: the St. Sabina tournament and the St. Columbanus tournament.

Dunn believes if he commits that same routine and effort to this off season, he will not only improve on his strengths as a great on ball defender, but as an offensive weapon as well.