Kenwood Lady Broncos win city cheerleading championship

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

The Kenwood Lady Broncos cheerleading team was crowned the 2020 Chicago Public League City Champions after defeating Whitney Young and Lane Tech in the city’s cheerleading championship held at Corliss High School earlier this year.

The Lady Broncos, led by head coach Kenya Hayes, dominated the competition in several categories, including tumbling, stunts, facial expressions and cheer techniques. “[It was] not the first in school history, but it was definitely my first time winning as a coach here,” said Hayes, after leading the school to their first cheerleading championship since 2005.

“It’s amazing, watching the girls with all the talent they have. It’s a long time coming.”

Hayes said she was impressed with both the talent and maturity of the team, as some members are scholars who hold 3.8 GPAs or higher. “We had to practice every day from November until the time and day of the competition,” said Jada Guyton, a member of the team. “Literally, like every day, until like 7:00 p.m.”

Guyton said she felt very relieved after hearing the judges announce the team’s final results and very proud to be a part of the championship team.

Kenwood’s principal, Karen Calloway, also expressed her love, admiration and gratitude for the team. “We were really excited for the girls’ cheerleading team. They’ve been working at this for many years, and they were always really close but never brought home the plaque. So, I was really excited to see them win it all.”

According to Calloway, the team started off the season with a few hurdles, but were able to overcome their challenges and “stand and focus on the goal.” Calloway also said that coach Hayes has done an amazing job with the girls and that her team has worked very hard and definitely deserves a first place finish.

Congrats to the Kenwood Lady Broncos cheerleading team upon winning their first city title in 15 years.

Chicago Crusader Players of The Game:

Coach Kenya Hayes and the Kenwood Lady Broncos, 2020 Chicago Public League City Champions.