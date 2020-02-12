Kenwood boys basketball team advance to city Elite Eight with 67-61 win over Perspectives IIT

By Joseph Phillips Sportswriter

The Kenwood Broncos boys basketball team advanced to the Elite Eight

of The Chicago Public League City Playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 6, with

a 67-61 victory over Perspectives-IIT/Joslin Academy on the road.

Senior Roland McCoy scored a team-high 16 points in the victory.

“It was really like a balanced attack,” said Justin Bowen, head coach

of the Broncos about his team’s offensive contribution .”We had three

guys in double figures and everybody else kind of chipped in.”

Bowen said he was very proud of how his team played, in spite of

falling behind 19-13 to end the first quarter.

After falling behind six points in the quarter, the Broncos

responded with a 19-12 run and stormed back offensively to obtain a

32-31 lead at half time.

In the second half, the Broncos continued their aggressiveness o

offense. As they received contribution’s from their senior leadership on

the floor from forward Darnell King, who finished second in scoring

with 15 points and six rebounds and senior Avery Davis, who added 10.

With the victory, the Broncos improved to 9-14 on the season and will

play rivals Simeon in city’s elite eight on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Game

time to be announced.

Chicago Crusader Players of The Game:

Roland McCoy, Kenwood, 16 points.

Darnell King, Kenwood, 15 points.