Kenwood advance to City Championship with a 68-57 victory over Whitney Young

By Joseph Phillips Sportswriter

For a second time in four years, the Kenwood Lady Broncos advanced to the Chicago Public League City Championship with a 68-57 victory over Whitney Young on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Chicago State University.

Kenwood sophomore Brianna McDaniel led all scorers with 24 points.

“Everyone was doubting us and said we can’t win big games,” said McDaniel’s, after leading her team to victory over Whitney Young. “I wanted to show everyone that we can (win big games).”

Early in the contest, the Lady Broncos offense out played the Lady Dolphins defense, outscoring them 18-14 in the first quarter. Sophomore Whitney Dunn scored 11 points and McDaniel’s added 10, helping the Lady Broncos earn a 35-34 half time lead.

Despite of falling behind 35-34 at half time, Whitney Young senior Kayla Green scored 10 first half points.

By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Broncos increased their lead to 13, at 52-39. Thanks to the superb play of freshman center Jazelle Young scoring six points in eight minutes. Young finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the game.

Young and the Lady Broncos outscored the Lady Dolphins 17-5 in the third quarter.

In addition to Young, McDaniel’s continued to score where she left off. Scoring six points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth, leading her team to their second championship game in four years.

“It was are first time in program history actually defeating them,” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos about defeating Whitney Young. “It’s a sentimental moment.”

With the win, the Lady Broncos improved to 24-5 on the season and will play Simeon for the City Championship on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Armory (5200 S. Cottage Grove). Game time 12 noon.

Chicago Crusader Player of The Game:

Brianna McDaniel, Kenwood, 24 points and 7 rebounds.