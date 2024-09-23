Kennedy-King College to host exhibit for comedy series 227

The public is invited to meet the creator of the hit comedy series 227, Ms. Christine Houston, and view the 227 exhibit from 5pm to 6:30pm on September 25 at the Library of Kennedy-King College, 6301 S Halsted Street in Chicago. Light refreshments will be served. Free parking available in the college’s student parking lot which can be accessed from 65th Street.

Houston was born and raised in Chicago, she attended Kennedy-King College where she honed her creative skills and created the stage play 227 in 1978. The play would eventually become the sitcom 227. Before finding success in Hollywood, she faced many set-backs, including being excluded from writing the first episodes of 227.

This event and exhibit are free and open to the public with RSVP. Register here or cut and paste this link into your browser: https://cccds.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/preview/previewId/70079a8a-d65f-4a4b-aa50- d08bb0f90b79/SV_1MwgLa8k0T892Bg?Q_CHL=preview.

The 227 exhibit can also be viewed now through December 7 in the library of Kennedy-King College during normal hours of operation. See attached photos.