Kendrick Nunn host Third Annual “NunnBetter” Basketball Camp at Simeon Academy

In a historic return to his hometown of the city of Chicago, 4-Time State Champion, recently crowned 2024 Euroleague Champion, NBA veteran and Simeon great Kendrick Nunn hosted his Third Annual “NunnBetter” Back To School Camp from Saturday, August 10 through Sunday August 11, at Simeon Academy.

In an effort to give back to his community, Nunn gave back in a special way over the weekend by providing 150 campers (75 middle school and 75 high school) grades 5th-12th

with an experience of a lifetime.

During the camp, the former Illinois and Oakland University guard standout focused on teaching the fundamentals skills of the game such as: ball handling, defense, footwork, and shooting.

In addition to teaching fundamentals, Nunn representatives said it was the first time he hosted the camp at his alma mater Simeon.

He also took the time after each session to play 1:1 with the campers and provided six $200 dollar Footlocker gift cards to winners of tournament style 5 v 5 and 1 v 1 games.

Nunn also had several of his former Simeon State Championship teammates in attendance, including Jabari Parker and Taylor Horton Tucker to name a few. And trainers to help coach the camp as well.

Kendrick grew up in Chicago and went on to play in the NBA for Miami, LA, and Washington. Last season he won the Euroleague Championship as a professional basketball player for Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League and the EuroLeague. He played college basketball for the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.