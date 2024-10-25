Kelly Rowland, Marsai Martin, Kerry Washington, Ciara and More To Join When We All Vote Rally

Kalen Allen and Lynae Vanee To Co-Host When We All Vote Rally Bringing Together First-Time Voters, Young People and Local Organizations

When We All Vote announced that Co-Chairs Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes, Rita Wilson and Liza Koshy, as well as Ambassadors Kelly Rowland, Marsai Martin and Ciara, will join the When We All Vote Rally on Tuesday, October 29, in Atlanta, Georgia. When We All Vote Founder and Co-Chair Michelle Obama will headline the rally, and content creators Kalen Allen and Lynae Vanee will co-host together.

The rally will also feature local and national talent with performances to be announced soon, as well as Georgia leaders and local organizations. This rally is nonpartisan and is not affiliated with any candidates or campaigns.

“To change the culture of voting, you have to be in the culture. We are so excited for many of When We All Vote’s incredible Co-Chairs and Ambassadors to join us in Atlanta to celebrate first-time voters. Our vote is our voice and our power, and at this rally, we’ll show how loud our voices are as we take this momentum to the ballot box together,” said Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote.

Today, When We All Vote announced the following speakers:

Kalen Allen, When We All Vote Ambassador and Rally Co-Host

Lynae Vanee, When We All Vote Ambassador and Rally Co-Host

Liza Koshy, When We All Vote Co-Chair

Marsai Martin, When We All Vote Ambassador

Shonda Rhimes, When We All Vote Co-Chair

Kelly Rowland, When We All Vote Ambassador

Ciara, When We All Vote Ambassador

Kerry Washington, When We All Vote Co-Chair

Rita Wilson, When We All Vote Co-Chair

Additional When We All Vote Co-Chairs and Ambassadors will be announced soon. Before early voting ends in Georgia on November 1, the rally will mobilize first-time voters while celebrating the organizations and partners who work year-round to ensure that Georgia voters are registered and ready to vote.

The rally will be livestreamed, and reporters interested in attending in person on October 29 should email [email protected]. A limited number of in-person press passes will be available.