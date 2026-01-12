By Sharon Fountain

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly said she has “had enough” following the fatal shooting of a woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during a federal immigration operation in Minneapolis, calling the incident further evidence that ICE has become “a rogue force” operating without accountability in American cities.

“I will be filing Articles of Impeachment against Kristi Noem,” Kelly said in a statement released Wednesday, January 7, 2026. “She has turned ICE into a rogue force, violating the Constitution, tearing families apart, and leaving death in her wake. From Chicago to Minneapolis, her recklessness cost lives.”

The shooting occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. in a residential neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, where federal immigration agents were conducting an enforcement operation. According to bystander videos and national reporting, ICE officers approached a woman seated inside an SUV stopped in the middle of the street, ordered her to exit the vehicle, and attempted to open the driver’s door. Moments later, an ICE officer standing in front of the vehicle fired multiple shots at close range, killing the driver.

Video footage posted online shows the vehicle beginning to pull away just before shots were fired. It remains unclear whether the vehicle made contact with the officer. The SUV later crashed into parked cars a short distance away as witnesses screamed in shock.

The woman was identified by her family as Renee Nicole Good, 37, a Minneapolis resident who lived just blocks from where she was shot. Her mother, Donna Ganger, told reporters that the family was notified of Good’s death late Wednesday morning.

“That’s so stupid,” Ganger said after learning some of the circumstances. “She was probably terrified.”

“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” Ganger added. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

Family members said Good was a wife and mother. She shared a 6-year-old child with her late husband, Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who died in 2023. Macklin’s father said Good also had two additional children believed to be living with extended family.

Neighbors described Good as a warm and engaged presence in the community. One neighbor said she often saw Good and her young son outside playing. “It’s a beautiful family,” the neighbor said. “They’re always outside.”

At an evening vigil near the site of the shooting, hundreds of mourners chanted Good’s name. Community leaders rejected federal claims that she posed a threat. Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-Minnesota, said Good “died because she loved her neighbors.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the shooting as an act of self-defense, alleging that the woman “weaponized her vehicle” and attempted to run over federal agents—language the Department of Homeland Security has used in prior ICE-related shootings. President Donald Trump echoed that assessment on social media.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly disputed that account after reviewing the video footage.

“Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly—that is bullshit,” Frey said during a televised press conference, criticizing the federal government’s rapid characterization of the shooting.

The killing sparked protests in Minneapolis and across the country, including solidarity demonstrations in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood, where residents and activists have spent months organizing against aggressive federal immigration enforcement actions.

Chicago activists and elected officials drew direct parallels between the Minneapolis killing and multiple ICE-related shootings that occurred in the Chicago area during the Trump administration’s “Operation Midway Blitz,” a months-long immigration crackdown that flooded the region with federal agents.

In September, Silverio Villegas González, a Mexican-born father and restaurant worker, was fatally shot by ICE during a traffic stop in suburban Franklin Park. Federal officials initially claimed the agent fired in self-defense after being dragged by the vehicle, but body camera footage later contradicted those claims. One month later, Marimar Martinez was shot multiple times in Chicago’s Brighton Park by a Border Patrol agent; federal prosecutors later dropped all charges against her.

Kelly referenced those incidents in her statement Wednesday, accusing Secretary Noem of misleading the public and attempting to conceal misconduct by federal agents.

“The city of Chicago knows all too well that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem only lies,” Kelly said, pointing to prior cases where video evidence contradicted official accounts.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the Senate Democratic Whip and Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee, also condemned the shooting and called for a full investigation. He described the loss of life as “tragic, heartbreaking, and enraging,” while urging protesters to remain peaceful.

“Video of the incident starkly contradicts DHS’s narrative, and the fact that DHS has jumped to characterize this shooting in ‘self-defense’ is rushed, at best, and a lie, at worst,” Durbin said. He cited previous federal court rulings criticizing the use of force by immigration agents.

Durbin noted that he and Senator Tammy Duckworth have already referred potential violations of federal civil rights law by immigration agents to the U.S. Department of Justice following enforcement actions in Chicago.

Civil rights organizations also responded swiftly. Refuse Fascism organized emergency demonstrations in Washington, D.C., and Chicago, calling the killing “cold-blooded murder” and demanding the removal of ICE from U.S. cities.

As investigations continue, Kelly said her decision to pursue impeachment is about more than a single incident.

“It’s one thing to be incompetent and dangerous,” she said. “But it’s impeachable to break the rule of law.”