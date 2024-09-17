Keith M. Ramsey, MD, joins Marram Health Center as new OB/GYN provider

Keith Ramsey, MD

Marram Health Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center operated by Porter-Starke Services, recently welcomed Keith M. Ramsey, MD as its newest physician. Dr. Ramsey specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, providing pregnancy, labor, delivery, and postpartum care. He began seeing patients at Marram Health Center’s Gary location at 3229 Broadway late last month.

“We are incredibly excited that Dr. Ramsey has joined our team,” said Clarence Boykin, Vice President of Marram Health Center. “His vast experience and dedication to women‘s health for the residents of Northwest Indiana is a tremendous asset to our organization and those that choose us for their healthcare.”

Dr. Ramsey has over 30 years of experience in women‘s health and previously served as the Director of OB/GYN at North Shore Health Centers and the Director of Perinatal Medicine at the Gary Health Department.

“Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) like Marram Health Center are crucial in providing essential healthcare services to encourage safe pregnancies, healthy births, and overall reproductive health,” said Dr. Ramsey. “I’m excited to join Marram Health and to continue to care for women in ur community no matter their background or ability to pay.”

Dr. Ramsey has delivery privileges at both Methodist Hospital Northlake and Southlake locations.

He is board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, earned his medical degree from Meharry Medical College, and completed his residency at Northwestern Medical Center in Chicago, IL.

Porter-Starke Services is a Community Mental Health Center with offices in Valparaiso, Portage, Knox, and La Porte. Marram Health Center, its FQHC, has locations in Gary, Hebron, and Portage. Collectively, the organization served over 18,500 individuals last year.