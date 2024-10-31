Keep Trick or Treaters Safe this Halloween

Keep Trick or Treaters Safe this HalloweenRed Cross Volunteers Assist 133 People Impacted by 31 Home Fires in the Past Week

Halloween is just days away and kids will soon be out in their neighborhoods for trick or treat fun. The American Red Cross offers tips parents can follow to help keep the kids safe while enjoying the festivities.

Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen. Use face makeup instead of masks which can make seeing difficult. Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way. Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. If possible, have everyone wear light-colored clothing.

Use flame-resistant costumes.

When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric.

Make sure adults know where the kids are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.

Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

Walk, don’t run.

Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door and never go inside.

Walk only on sidewalks, not in the street. If there are no sidewalks, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars, and don’t cut across yards or use alleys.

Drivers — use extra caution as youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing.

A grown-up should check all goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and remove any choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

If you are planning to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety steps:

Light the area well so young visitors can see.

Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.

FIRE RESPONSE & SAFETY American Red Cross volunteers responded to 31 home fires in Chicago, Harvey, Broadview, Country Club Hills, Sugar Grove, Lynwood, Berkely, Dolton, Chicago Heights, Des Plaines, Wauconda, Oak Fores, Schaumburg, Carpentersville, Crest Hill, Homer Glen, Ottawa, and Streator in the past week and provided assistance to 133 individuals by supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support.



If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, please call 800-Red Cross.



Home fires are the most frequent disaster and claim seven lives every day in the U.S. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50 percent. To help protect your household, test your smoke alarms each month and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information.



If you would like to help people affected by home fires and other disasters, please visit redcross.org/volunteer to sign up as a Red Cross disaster volunteer.