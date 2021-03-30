Katie Hall public service awards ceremony to be held at Indiana statehouse on April 9

The Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc. will present its Annual Katie Hall Public Service Awards on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EST in the Afternoon at the South Atrium, 2nd Floor, Indiana Statehouse in Downtown Indianapolis. The Foundation will honor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana’s 51st and current Governor during this historic event, along with Dr. Glenda Glover, Supreme Basileus, Alpha Kappa Alpha National Sorority, Inc. and President of Tennessee State University (Nashville). Mark Spencer, Director, Educator, and Filmmaker, West Side Theater Guild of Gary, will be recognized as well.

Also, the winners of the Harriet Tubman Essay Contest for grades 3-5 and grades 6-8, in addition to the Attorney Charles Hamilton Houston Essay Contest for grades 9-12 will be announced to the General Public at the Awards Ceremony on April 9th. The students were asked to write on the theme, “Indiana: My Home” for the elementary and junior high school participants; and “Indiana: A Land of Beauty” is the theme for the upper high school participants.

In 2020, the Foundation had scheduled its Annual Katie Hall Public Service Awards Luncheon, however, they were forced to cancel the Awards Luncheon due to the continued heightened presence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc. is pleased to recognize the Awardees for their outstanding public service at the seat of Indiana government, where The Honorable Katie Hall served with distinction in both Houses of the Indiana General Assembly as an Indiana State Representative and Indiana State Senator. As a legislator, Mrs. Hall authored and sponsored numerous bills to improve the lives of the citizens of Gary and citizens of the State of Indiana.

A mask is required to enter the Indiana Statehouse with social distancing protocols being strictly enforced. Business attire is required. No beverage or food products will be served.

Music will be provided by Mr. David L. Howard, concert violinist of Gary.

RSVP deadline to attend the Katie Hall Public Service Awards Ceremony ended on March 26, 2021.

For more information, contact Junifer Hall,JD,MPA,MBA or the Law Office of John Henry Hall,Ed.D.,LL.M. at (219) 883-7711.