Katie Hall Educational Foundation honors Holcomb, Glover and Spencer in historic Indiana Statehouse Ceremony

The Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc., presented its Annual Katie Hall Public Service Awards on Friday, April 9, in a historic ceremony at the South Atrium (opposite the Governor’s Office) in the Statehouse located in beautiful Downtown Indianapolis. Community leaders, educators, elected officials from the city of Gary, and ordinary citizens, who traveled to witness history being made in the presentation of awards to three distinguished Americans, who have committed their lives to helping others and public service, were among the attendees at the historic event.

Prior to the commencement of the Awards Presentation Ceremony, the late U.S. Representative Katie Hall’s daughter, Junifer Hall, JD, MPA, MBA, CEO and Chairman, along with her father Deacon-Attorney John Henry Hall, Ed.D., LLM, Chief Legal Counsel and Chaplain of the Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc., respectively, met privately with Governor Holcomb in his office for 15 minutes. U.S. Representative Katie Hall was the first African-American male or female to be elected to the United States House of Representatives from the state of Indiana.

This year, the honorees receiving the Foundation’s highest award were the Honorable Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana’s 51st and current governor, and Dr. Glenda Glover, PhD, JD, CPA, Supreme Basileus, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and President, Tennessee State University in Nashville. Mark Spencer, an educator and filmmaker, who serves as the Director of the West Side Theater Guild (Gary) was the recipient of the Katie Hall Educational Foundation’s Merit of Distinction Award.

Governor Holcomb in his acceptance remarks commented, “Katie Hall did a great service for this state in authoring federal legislation in honor of a great American—Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I am humbled by the fact that she walked the same halls that we are now seated in as an Indiana State Representative and Indiana State Senator to make life better for Indiana citizens.”

Supreme Basileus Glover was unable to attend the Awards Presentation in person due to the untimely death of her beloved sister. Soror Sonya L. Bowen, Director, Central Region, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Chicago, was present to accept the Katie Hall Public Service Award on behalf of Dr. Glover. In her acceptance speech, Soror Bowen stated, “Dr. Glover is a certified public accountant, a licensed attorney, and one of a handful of African-American women to hold the PhD-JD-CPA combination in the United States. She is grateful to the Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc., for this recognition as the leader of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and as President of Tennessee State University.”

In accepting the Merit of Distinction Award, Spencer, a popular educator for the Gary Community School Corporation, paid homage to his mother, Mrs. Betty Burke, and to the Gary students, whom he called the “most precious resource”—“both are contributors to my success in the performing arts,” said Spencer.

In a prepared statement, which was read in its entirety at the event, the Honorable Jerome A. Prince, Mayor, city of Gary commented, “Katie Hall dedicated her life to the pursuit of civil rights for everyone and making Northwest Indiana a better place. It cannot be said enough that she led the charge to have the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday declared a national holiday.” At the conclusion of the reading of the prepared statement, Cynthia Pruitt, Executive Assistant to Mayor Prince, presented Governor Holcomb with a huge assortment of popcorn as a kind gesture of friendship from Gary’s Mayor.

The winners of the Harriet Tubman Essay Contest for Grades 3-5 and Grades 6-8 were also announced, along with the winner of the Attorney Charles Hamilton Houston Essay Contest for Grade 9. Ms. Paris Price, Grade 3, and Ms. Elise Cheatham, Grade 7, are the winners of the “Harriet Tubman Essay Contest” for their respective grades. The topic selected by the Foundation for the students was “Indiana, My Home.”

The winner of the Attorney Charles Hamilton Houston Essay is Ms. Johanna Steele, Grade 12. The topic selected by the Foundation for the high school students was “Indiana, The Beautiful.” Ms. Steele, of Portage and a student at Merrillville High School, was accompanied by her parents and grandfather to the event.

At the conclusion of the historic ceremony, the audience was treated to a stirring rendition of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” performed by David L. Howard, a concert violinist from Gary. This song was selected by the Foundation as a nod to Indiana Governor Holcomb, who majored in U.S. History with a focus on the American Civil War and the Reconstruction Era.

The Katie Hall Educational Foundation’s floral arrangements in tribute to the flags of both the United States of America and the State of Indiana were prominently placed at the base of the Speaker’s platform for the duration of the Annual Katie Hall Public Service Awards Presentation; and subsequently donated to the Governor’s Office at the end of the ceremony. The floral arrangements were designed by Allen’s Florist of Gary.