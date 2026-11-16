Urban Ministries, Inc. (UMI), one of the nation’s leading Black-owned Christian publishing companies, has named veteran publishing executive and author Katara Washington Patton as its new publisher, bringing a Chicago-based leader with nearly three decades of experience in Christian publishing to the position.

The appointment, announced November 7, places Patton at the forefront of an organization that has spent more than half a century producing culturally relevant Christian educational materials for African American churches, families and communities.

In her new role, Patton will oversee the publication of Bible studies, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School curricula, books, films and digital resources. She will also lead UMI’s content and design team, working with marketing, sales and other departments to develop new products that address the educational and spiritual needs of churches and individuals.

C. Jeffrey Wright, UMI president and CEO, praised Patton’s experience and commitment to Christian education.

“Katara Patton brings leadership to UMI that includes a history of spiritual commitment, editorial expertise, and a published author’s track record,” Wright said. “The church, the community, and the Kingdom will be blessed by her contributions to our mission.”

For Patton, the appointment represents a return to the company where she began her career in Christian publishing nearly 30 years ago.

“I’m extremely excited and proud to return to UMI, where I began my journey in Christian publishing nearly 30 years ago,” Patton said.

Her connection to Christian education began long before her professional career. Growing up in Louisiana, she was influenced by parents who held leadership positions in their church and emphasized the importance of applying biblical teachings to everyday life.

“Christian education has been my calling even before I realized it. I grew up in a family where my mom, the Sunday School superintendent, and my father, the head deacon and teacher, were committed to not only teaching God’s Word but living it out faithfully at home and in our community,” Patton said.

She also acknowledged the legacy of UMI founder Dr. Melvin Banks Sr., whose commitment to providing Christian educational resources for African Americans led to the company’s establishment in 1970.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity and challenge to continue the legacy begun by Dr. Melvin Banks and carried out by many others,” Patton said. “I look forward to continuing the work of helping God’s people know God, love God, and serve God’s people.”

Throughout her career, Patton has worked with several prominent publishing organizations, including Tyndale, Our Daily Bread, Weekly Reader Corporation, Jet magazine, McGraw-Hill, The African American Pulpit and Christian Century magazine.

Her positions have ranged from contributing writer to editorial director, providing experience in editorial development, acquisitions and publishing operations. Her work has included supporting African American Christian writers and strengthening relationships between authors and publishers.

Patton graduated summa cum laude from Dillard University with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and English. She subsequently earned a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and a Master of Divinity from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, where she received the Outstanding Preaching Award.

An accomplished author, Patton has written nine Christian living and devotional books. Her forthcoming book, “Faith of Our Teen Girls: Passing Belief from Mother to Daughter,” is scheduled for publication by Whitaker House in 2027.

A native of Thibodaux, Louisiana, Patton resides on Chicago’s South Side with her husband, Derrick, and their teenage daughter.

Founded in 1970, UMI was established to address the shortage of Christian educational materials reflecting the experiences, history and cultural perspectives of African Americans. The company has developed resources designed to help churches teach biblical principles while recognizing the distinctive traditions of the Black church.

Today, UMI continues that mission through print and digital publications serving congregations and individuals. Its broader vision includes providing Culturally relevant resources to the growing Christian church throughout the African diaspora.

Patton’s appointment comes as Christian publishers continue adapting to changing technologies and the educational needs of new generations. Her background in traditional publishing, digital content and theological education positions her to help guide UMI’s next chapter while preserving the mission established by its founder.

Additional information about Urban Ministries, Inc. is available at www.urbanministries.com.