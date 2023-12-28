Karen Clark-Sheard brings holiday spirit to daytime television

KAREN CLARK-SHEARD discussed new music, new granddaughter, The Reunion Tour and more on the “Tamron Hall Show”!

Four-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel music icon, Karen Clark-Sheard, stopped by the “Tamron Hall Show” earlier this month to talk about “The Reunion Tour,” her family legacy, her newest granddaughter Khloé-Drew Kelly, new music and more!

When asked about her granddaughter, she glowed and described Khloé-Drew as her “pride and joy right now.” She also discussed how her daughter, four-time Grammy-nominated artist Kierra Sheard is a “precious daughter” that is “so inspirational.”

TALK SHOW HOST and former Chicago news anchor Tamron Hall has a spirited sit down with iconic Gospel singer Karen Clark-Sheard. The backdrop shows Clark-Sheard’s family members.

She also credited her husband, Bishop J. Drew Sheard, as “the machine behind it all” and thanks God for blessing the Clark-Sheard family.

Hall also mentioned the powerful legacy that Sheard has contributed to the music industry as a whole with fans including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and Mariah Carey, who references The Clark Sisters as her favorite group of all time! Sheard smiled and said, “as long as you’re giving a positive message, we’re all about sharing a message in this messy age…so whatever somebody is going through, listen, you’ve got to know a Jesus and a great God that will keep your atmosphere in check!”

The segment was concluded by a soul-stirring performance of her new single “Send it Down,” which is now available on all streaming platforms.

KAREN CLARK-SHEARD performimg on the “Tamron Hall Show.”

Karen Clark-Sheard is also a multi-Stellar and Dove Award-winning gospel artist, worship leader, entrepreneur, and First Lady of the Church of God in Christ. With her distinctive voice and anointed performances, she has captivated audiences worldwide.

With famous fans also including Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry, Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah and more, her legacy will forever go down in music history.

Her passion for music stems from her faith, which she unapologetically shares through her powerful performances and inspirational songs.

As a member of the legendary gospel group The Clark Sisters, Sheard has contributed to the genre’s rich history and continues to influence generations of artists.

Enjoy this festive montage of photos from the show. For a look at Karen Clark-Sheard’s performance of “Send it Down” on the show, visit http://tinyurl.com/27wzxph4.