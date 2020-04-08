Kane Brown and John Legend release “Last Time I Say Sorry”

Brown and Legend to make national TV performance debut of co-penned song on ACM®

After months of hints from both artists, Kane Brown and John Legend last week released “Last Time I Say Sorry,” the first official music collaboration between the two award-winning artists. “Last Time I Say Sorry” was co-written by Brown, Legend, Matt McGinn and Andrew Goldstein. Produced by Goldstein, the song has already been featured by Entertainment Weekly and ET, and continues to garner attention from fans and critics alike.

Brown and Legend first connected backstage at “The Voice,” where Legend was a coach and Brown was a guest artist and performed his Platinum-certified No. 1 hit single “Homesick.” The two collaborated on “Trailer Talk,” Legend’s behind-the-scenes, online interview and performance series that takes place outside of his trailer at “The Voice.” “Last Time I Say Sorry” marks the latest song Legend has released this year, including the No. 1 “Conversations In The Dark” and most recently “Actions.” “Last Time I Say Sorry” follows Brown’s five consecutive No.1 hits at Country radio, including his latest No. 1 single, “Homesick.”

Brown and Legend will make their national television performance debut of “Last Time I Say Sorry” on ACM® Presents: Our Country, a special that will broadcast Sunday, April 5, (8:00-10:00 p.m., ET/PT and 7:00 p.m. CT) on the CBS Television Network. Produced by Dick Clark Productions, the two-hour special will feature intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances of some of the biggest stars in country and other genres, along with clips of standout moments from the Academy of Country Music Awards’™ 55-year history.

Global entertainer Kane Brown has been called “the future of country” (Billboard), “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” in 2018 (Associated Press) and one of “31 People Changing the South” (Time). With the chart-topping Billboard 200 release of his Platinum album “Experiment” in November 2018, Brown became the only male country artist in more than 24 years to have his sophomore album debut at the top of this chart. “Experiment” has yielded three consecutive No. 1 Platinum-certified singles, “Homesick,” “Good As You” and “Lose It.” Brown made history with his 2X Platinum self-titled debut album, a 13-week No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. He became the first artist to top all five Billboard Country Charts simultaneously with his breakthrough No. 1 Top Country Album.

A recent milestone is Brown being in the company of only 10 other country artists who have sold out the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which he accomplished on January 9 when he headlined the historic venue’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Multiplatinum artist John Legend has garnered eleven Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award, making Legend the first African-American man to earn an EGOT. Legend has released six celebrated albums, including “Get Lifted” (2004), “Once Again” (2006), “Evolver” (2008), “Love in the Future” (2013), “Darkness and Light” (2016), and “A Legendary Christmas” (2018). Legend starred in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in 2018, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special and nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited Series). Legend joined “The Voice” for Season 16 (2019), winning with his mentee Maelyn Jarmon and is currently a coach on Season 18. John is a partner in Get Lifted Film Co. As a philanthropist, Legend initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in 2015 to change the national conversation surrounding our country’s misguided criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration.