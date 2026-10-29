Kamala Harris Joins NAACP in Push for Voter Engagement Ahead of Midterms

Former vice president and civil rights leader Derrick Johnson bring community conversations to key states as November 3 election approaches.

With the November 3 midterm elections just days away, former Vice President Kamala Harris is joining forces with the NAACP in an effort to strengthen voter participation, protect voting rights and encourage Black communities to remain politically engaged beyond Election Day.

Harris, who served as the nation’s 49th vice president, is partnering with NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson for a series of community conversations designed to bring voting rights, civic responsibility and local concerns into the national spotlight.

The initiative includes town hall events in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on October 26 and Atlanta, Georgia, on October 29. The gatherings are part of the NAACP’s continuing efforts to educate voters, expand grassroots participation and ensure that historically underrepresented communities have a voice in decisions affecting their lives.

The Milwaukee gathering kicked off the organization’s “We the People” town hall series, bringing Harris and Johnson together for a discussion about challenges facing communities and the importance of participating in the democratic process. The series continues in Atlanta on Thursday.

Both events feature conversations between Harris and Johnson, giving community members an opportunity to hear about voting rights, leadership and the relationship between public policy and everyday concerns.

The NAACP says the initiative is about more than encouraging people to cast ballots. It is also intended to strengthen the connection between residents, community organizations and the elected officials whose decisions affect education, economic opportunities and neighborhood well-being.

For Black voters, those concerns carry particular significance as communities across the country continue to address disparities in political representation, economic opportunity and access to public resources.

Johnson emphasized that the organization’s mission extends well beyond any single election.

“Our work doesn’t begin or end on Election Day,” Johnson said in an October 19 statement. “From voter education to grassroots organizing, we remain committed to building informed, engaged communities.”

The collaboration comes during a crucial period in American politics, with voters preparing to determine the direction of Congress and elect officials to numerous state and local offices.

While national campaigns often dominate political headlines, decisions made at the state and local levels can have an immediate impact on families, schools, public safety and community development.

The NAACP’s latest initiative seeks to connect those everyday concerns with the power of the ballot box while emphasizing the importance of remaining involved after election results are announced.

The organization’s approach combines voter education with community conversations that allow residents to discuss their priorities and learn more about participating in civic affairs.

Harris’ involvement also brings national attention to the continuing importance of Black voter participation. As the first woman, first Black American and first person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president, Harris remains a prominent figure in national political discussions.

The Milwaukee and Atlanta appearances follow a September voter education gathering in Detroit, where Harris joined community and faith leaders at Fellowship Chapel.

That event was hosted by Detroit NAACP Branch President Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony and Rev. Dr. Genetta Hatcher, reflecting the organization’s continued collaboration with religious leaders and neighborhood organizations.

Faith-based institutions have historically played an important role in Black civic engagement, providing gathering places for voter education, community organizing and discussions about issues affecting families.

The NAACP’s current efforts build on that history, bringing together national figures and local voices to encourage greater involvement in the democratic process.

Although the town halls are being held in Wisconsin and Georgia, the broader message is relevant to communities throughout the country, including Chicago and Northwest Indiana, where residents will also make important electoral decisions on November 3.

For voters in those communities, the approaching election presents an opportunity to evaluate candidates, examine issues affecting their neighborhoods and determine who will represent their interests in government.

The NAACP is encouraging residents to understand their voting options, become familiar with the issues on the ballot and recognize that civic participation does not end when the polls close.

As Election Day approaches, the partnership between Harris and Johnson underscores a central message of the organization’s work: meaningful political participation requires informed voters, engaged communities and continued attention to the decisions made by elected leaders.

For the NAACP, the goal is not simply higher participation in one election, but a stronger foundation for community involvement long after the final ballots are counted.