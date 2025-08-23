Kamala Harris announces 15-City Book Tour — Including The Auditorium in Chicago, October 11, 2025

Tickets On Sale Now

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will embark on a 15-city book tour in conjunction with the release of 107 DAYS (on sale September 23, 2025; published by Simon & Schuster), including a stop in Chicago at The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Saturday, October 11, 2025.

For the first time, and with surprising and revealing insights, Harris tells the story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history. During these special events, Harris will share what she saw, what she learned, and what it will take to move forward. With nuance, candor, and a unique perspective, Harris will lead a conversation about how we collectively chart a blueprint that sets an alternative vision for our country now.

The book tour includes an event in Chicago on Saturday, October 11 at The Auditorium in partnership with Anderson’s Bookshop. All tickets include a copy of 107 DAYS by Kamala Harris, sold by Anderson’s Bookshop. VIP Meet & Greet tickets are available and include a photo with former Vice President Kamala Harris and a signed copy of 107 DAYS.

For more information, visit: https://107daysbook.com/.

A CONVERSATION WITH KAMALA HARRIS

Wednesday, September 24 – New York, NY / The Town Hall with Barnes & Noble

Thursday, September 25 – Philadelphia, PA / The Met Philadelphia with Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books

Monday, September 29 – Los Angeles, CA /The Wiltern with Book Soup

Saturday, October 4 – Houston, TX /TheHobby Center for the Performing Arts with Blue Willow Bookshop

Sunday, October 5 – San Francisco, CA / The Masonic with Book Passage

Wednesday, October 8 – Atlanta, GA / Tabernacle with 44th & 3rd Bookseller

Thursday, October 9 – Washington, DC / Warner Theatre with MahoganyBooks

Saturday, October 11 – Chicago, IL / The Auditorium with Anderson’s Bookshop

Wednesday, October 15 – Durham, NC / Durham Performing Arts Center with Quail Ridge Books

Friday, October 17 – Birmingham, AL / Alabama Theatre with Books-A-Million

Thursday, October 23 – London, UK / Save the Date!

Wednesday, November 5 – Portland, OR / Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall with Literary Arts

Sunday, November 16 – Toronto, ON / Meridian Hall with Indigo

Tuesday, November 18 – Nashville, TN / Ryman Auditorium with Parnassus Books

Thursday, November 20 – Miami, FL / Ziff Opera House with Books & Books

About Former Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala D. Harris served as the forty-ninth vice president of the United States from 2021 to 2025—the first woman in American history to hold the office. She began her career in the Alameda County district attorney’s office before being elected district attorney of San Francisco, where her Back on Track program became a national model for reducing recidivism. As California’s attorney general, Harris prosecuted transnational gangs, big banks that defrauded homeowners, and for-profit colleges that targeted students and veterans. She defended the Affordable Care Act, fought for marriage equality, and pioneered the nation’s first open-data initiative in the criminal justice system. In the United States Senate, Harris fought for civil, immigrant, and voting rights, and gained national recognition for her incisive questioning in committee hearings. As vice president, she led efforts to strengthen global alliances and address child poverty, gun violence, student debt, maternal health, economic opportunity, and reproductive rights—casting more tiebreaking votes than any vice president in history, including for pandemic relief and the largest climate investment ever. Throughout her career, she has always fought for the only client she has ever had: the people.