JWJ Workers’ Rights Board: Civil Servants Speak Out!

WHO – Union TSA Officers and Flight Attendants

WHEN – Monday, March 24, 2025, 6:00 p.m.

WHERE –Unity Center (3339 S Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60608) Zoom or in person

In the latest edition of Jobs With Justice Chicago Workers Rights Board’s series “Civil Servants Speak Out”, we will hear from aviation workers about the troubles brewing in the skies and at our airports for workers.

More than two weeks ago, the Trump Administration stripped away union rights of Transportation Safety Administration officers and terminated their collective bargaining agreement. The move adds to the stresses and pressures on more than 47,000 TSA workers across the country tasked with keeping air travel safe. Their union, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), filed a lawsuit challenging the move. They have an ally in their legal fight with the Association of Flight Attendants – Communications Workers of America. AFA-CWA joined in the lawsuit against the Secretary of Homeland Security because of its impact on their work and safety.

The attack on TSA comes as flight attendants, who bore the brunt of passengers’ rage during the COVID pandemic, fight for new contracts. AFA-CWA members at United, Frontier, American Eagle PSA and Air Wisconsin overwhelming authorized strike votes last year. They continue to bargain hard with the airlines. Recently, AFA-CWA members at United rallied at O’Hare and airports around the world, demanding a fair contract that values and respects workers.

All of these challenges to aviation workers come as travelers pack planes for spring break. We’ll hear from transportation security officers, flight attendants, and others on the troubles brewing in the skies and at our airports.